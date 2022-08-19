Harry Potter’s school is also a wonder in summer: the latest Hogwarts Legacy ASMR video

Even Voldemort would abandon his plans for world domination after seeing this relaxing in-game footage of the RPG.

There are few places in fantasy literature that you want to travel to more than the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Throughout several films we saw a school with corridors and classrooms capable of leaving us amazed, but also with landscapes that would relax even the most restless of muggles. Now, with the release of Hogwarts Legacy in mind, a new summer ASMR video is released.

Over 20 minutes, the Avalanche Software team lets us fully immerse ourselves in Hogwarts recreated for the action RPG for PC and consoles, listening to their sounds as we go beyond the castle grounds to the neighboring villages. A whole document to put on TV and be stunned.

Unfortunately this video reminds us that there are still several months for the launch from Hogwarts Legacy. The RPG was initially scheduled to launch last year, but it postponed its premiere like so many other releases in 2021 to this year, which, finally, could not be making us wait for February 10, the date announced by the British company just a few weeks ago.

Those who wish to see something more than the hours passing by the school where Harry Potter made his career will be happy to know that Hogwarts Legacy is confirmed for Gamescom, in fact he will be one of the guests at Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live, where the presence of more than 20 video games in two hours.

Hogwarts Legacy was presented in 2020, although its existence was leaked on networks years before, as an immersive open world action RPG set in the magical world of the 19th century, long before the events narrated in the main saga, which puts the players at the center of your own adventure. If you want to know more you can take a look at this video with 13 Hogwarts Legacy gameplay details.

