Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Dropped An Artsy Shirtless Photo Because Why Not?

There are uncommon events in life when one thing occurs that carry pleasure. As Marie Kondo would say, if it’s not bringing you pleasure, you need to discard it, however one factor bringing me pleasure this week is Harry Potter and Arrow-verse actor Tom Felton, who took a cool artsy photograph – shirtless – on social media this week and shared it for the world, for no cause in any respect. Besides it was fairly cool.
The actor took to Instagram to share a black and white photograph of himself additionally taking an image on the time the picture was shot. You recognize somebody’s going for artsy after they go the black-and-white route, however as the entire, the shoot exhibits Felton’s love for each pictures and lounging round within the comfiest garments, as we’re all wont to do when being oh-so-casual.
I imply, I don’t anticipate him to be off doing loopy exercises just like the salmon ladders his Arrow-verse co-star Stephen Amell does, however Hollywood retains you match. His different co-star Grant Gustin even commented on the photograph and it’s good that they appear to be maintaining.
This isn’t the primary time Tom Felton has shared his curiosity in pictures with followers, as he has fairly a number of posts dedicated to himself and cameras, usually offered with minimal remark. The Harry Potter actor additionally appears to take pleasure in maintaining with that fanbase. He’s nonetheless mates, in reality, with Emma Watson and among the remainder of the solid. He additionally shares loads of nostalgia-oriented and/or behind-the-scenes seems to be from his time filming with Daniel Radcliffe and co. along with his fanbase as effectively.
I feel lots of us would finally prefer to see the most important members of the Harry Potter franchise reunite, maybe for a giant display screen model of Harry Potter and the Cursed Youngster. (I do know, I do know, it’s not taking place.) Tom Felton has beforehand mentioned he’s “endlessly proud” of the character and can be joyful to in the future make a return and I do know he isn’t the one Harry Potter franchise alum who feels that means.
Within the meantime, Felton has a few film tasks within the works proper now, together with Braking For Whales, which is one of some films which might be popping out on time proper now because of being a VOD launch. You’ll be able to take a primary take a look at that film, an indie the place Felton and his sister go on a visit to position their mom’s ashes inside a whale, beneath.
Now, I’d prefer to see {a photograph} of that.
You’ll be able to catch Braking For Whales beginning on April 24 solely on VOD. And stayed tuned to Tom Felton’s social media for different artsy pictures, throwback Harry Potter stuff, oh, and did I point out his lovely canine?
