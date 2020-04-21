Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Dropped An Artsy Shirtless Photo Because Why Not?

This isn’t the primary time Tom Felton has shared his curiosity in pictures with followers, as he has fairly a number of posts dedicated to himself and cameras, usually offered with minimal remark. The Harry Potter actor additionally appears to take pleasure in maintaining with that fanbase. He’s nonetheless mates, in reality, with Emma Watson and among the remainder of the solid. He additionally shares loads of nostalgia-oriented and/or behind-the-scenes seems to be from his time filming with Daniel Radcliffe and co. along with his fanbase as effectively.