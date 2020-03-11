Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer – everything you need to know

Soccer supervisor Harry Redknapp proved an enormous hit with the British public when he received the 18th collection of I’m a Movie star in 2018 – and now the previous Spurs gaffer is again with a brand new present.

For the subsequent 4 weeks, Redknapp will invite a collection of well-known pals into his home – right here’s everything you need to know in regards to the collection…

When is Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer on TV?

The collection ends on ITV at 8pm on Wednesday 11th March.

Subsequent episodes will air on the identical time in continuing weeks, whereas every episode might be accessible to view shortly after broadcast on ITV Hub.

What’s Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer about?

Harry Redknapp goes on a tenting journey to Brownsea Island along with his household, the place he plans to catch and cook dinner dinner for the entire household. After taking his grandson fishing, he heads for a cookery masterclass with head chef of the close by Rick Stein restaurant. The subsequent day, Harry and his son, Jamie Redknapp, compete in a sport of loopy golf.