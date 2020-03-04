Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer – everything you need to know

Soccer supervisor Harry Redknapp proved an enormous hit with the British public when he gained the 18th sequence of I’m a Superstar in 2018 – and now the previous Spurs gaffer is again with a brand new present.

For the subsequent 4 weeks, Redknapp will invite a sequence of well-known pals into his home – right here’s everything you need to know in regards to the sequence…

When is Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer on TV?

The sequence continues on ITV at 8pm on Wednesday 4th March, with a repeat on Sunday 23rd February at 11:10pm.

Subsequent episodes will air on the similar time in continuing weeks, whereas every episode will likely be accessible to view shortly after broadcast on ITV Hub.

What’s Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer about?

Former soccer supervisor Harry Redknapp welcomes celeb pals to his home in Sandbanks, Britain’s most unique and costly seaside resort, providing an perception into this distinctive a part of the British south coast peninsula.

Within the third episode, Redknapp’s former I’m a Superstar… Get Me Out of Right here! campmates Nick Knowles and Rita Simons saddle up for a polo match on the well-known Sandbanks seaside. Superstar inside designer Celia Sawyer, who can be Redknapp’s neighbour, will make an look too, giving viewers a tour of her harbour-front abode.