Harry Styles Fans Defend Singer From Candace Owens’ Tweets

Celebrities and followers alike rallied to defend Harry Styles on Monday in response to a adverse tweet in regards to the artist from conservative writer Candace Owens.

In her publish on Saturday, Owens quote tweeted Vogue Journal’s images from Harry Styles’ cowl shoot to voice concern over the feminization of males.

“There isn’t any society that may survive with out sturdy males,” Owens tweeted. “The East is aware of this. Within the west, the regular feminization of our males on the similar time that Marxism is being taught to our youngsters just isn’t a coincidence. It’s an outright assault. Deliver again manly males.”

There isn’t any society that may survive with out sturdy males. The East is aware of this. Within the west, the regular feminization of our males on the similar time that Marxism is being taught to our youngsters just isn’t a coincidence.

It’s an outright assault. Deliver again manly males. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

On Monday, followers rapidly defended Styles and his determination to specific himself by way of clothes, making the subject development on Twitter. A number of celebrities, akin to Olivia Wilde, Zach Braff and Jameela Jamil, additionally chimed in.

“Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wooden responded that “Masculinity alone doesn’t make a person,” later including, “In truth, it’s acquired nothing to do with it.” His phrases echo comparable responses arguing that Owens’ thought of manliness relies on cultural expectations created over time, not something inherent to manhood.

in reality, it’s acquired nothing to do with it — Elijah Wooden (@elijahwood) November 16, 2020

“Harry Styles is a lot manly, as a result of manly is no matter you need it to be,” mentioned Jamil. She additionally added a picture representing the 18th century Euro-centric style decisions of males in wigs, make-up and tights, suggesting that what Owens may now take into account “female” was as soon as “masculine.”

Additionally… this was at one time thought of very manly. Wigs, make up, tights, frills… possibly that is the comeback of the “manly man.” pic.twitter.com/8dvSRGYj4w — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 16, 2020

In response to the backlash, Owens doubled down on her stance in a collection of tweets on Monday.

“I’m impervious to woke tradition. Exhibiting me 50 examples of one thing received’t make it any much less silly,” she tweeted, whereas additionally responding to her critics’ posts and selling her ebook.

Learn extra reactions from followers and celebrities beneath:

Our entire lives boys and males are informed we should be manly. Life is brief. Be regardless of the fuck you wish to be. pic.twitter.com/oY6ji3tpaI — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 16, 2020

You’re pathetic. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 16, 2020

i could not consider a worse thought than going after harry types on twitter. — Joshua Lewis (@realjoshlewis) November 16, 2020

Manly males don’t dodge the draft by mendacity that they’ve bone spurs, @RealCandaceO. So there’s that. https://t.co/jV9EMaeQX4 — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) November 16, 2020