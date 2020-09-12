Harry Styles Joins Olivia Wilde’s ‘Do not Worry Darling’

“Dunkirk” star Harry Styles has boarded the psychological thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling,” reverse Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde.

Styles replaces Shia LaBeouf, who has departed the venture as a consequence of a scheduling battle. Wilde is directing “Don’t Worry, Darling,” which is ready in an remoted group within the California desert within the 1950s, from a screenplay by Katie Silberman.

New Line is planning a fall manufacturing begin. Wilde can also be a producer on “Don’t Worry Darling” together with Silberman and Vertigo Leisure’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.

New Line purchased “Don’t Worry, Darling” in August, 2019, after 18 bids had been submitted for the venture with Wilde and Silberman connected. That deal got here on the heels of Wilde’s acclaimed directorial debut “Booksmart,” a coming-of-age comedy about two greatest mates who reduce unfastened on their final day of highschool.

Silberman, one of many writers on “Booksmart,” wrote the screenplay for “Don’t Worry, Darling,” primarily based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Catherine Hardwicke will govt produce alongside the Van Dykes. The venture is being overseen by studio execs Richard Brener, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

Wilde received the Impartial Spirit Award for Finest First Function for “Booksmart.” She is ready to direct an upcoming Marvel venture and can direct and govt produce the Searchlight characteristic “Excellent.”

Styles, who was a music star with the band One Route, made his performing debut in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.” Nolan instructed journalists that he had solid Styles as a result of “he has an old school face … the sort of face that makes you consider he may have been alive in that interval.”

Styles is repped by CAA and Full Cease Administration. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.