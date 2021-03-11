Harry Styles Performance to Open 2021 Grammy Awards

Sunday’s Grammy Awards telecast is about to open with a efficiency by Harry Styles, who’s nominated for 3 awards on music’s greatest evening.

“You don’t need to miss the highest of the present,” Jack Sussman, CBS’ govt VP of specials, music and dwell occasions, tells Selection. “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and exhausting such as you’ve not seen it earlier than. We’ve received Harry Styles, this unimaginable entertainer, on the high of the present and we’ll simply maintain coming at you.”

The hope is that the burst of a rousing kick-off to the three and a half hour ceremony will soothe an viewers that has been starved for dwell reveals for a yr and be a second of renewal for the artists themselves.

Styles is a contender for finest pop solo efficiency for “Watermelon Sugar,” finest pop vocal album for “High-quality Line” and finest music video for “Adore You.” On the heels of a number of hit singles, his newest album has bought 2.5 million items since its launch in December 2019, in accordance to Alpha Information, shifting greater than 20,000 simply final week, a achieve of 11%.

For his maiden voyage as Grammycast govt producer, Ben Winston has been working with artists for months to develop a present that’s extraordinarily formidable in scope and manufacturing wants. The cameras will transfer round from dwell performances areas created contained in the Los Angeles Conference Heart to an outside open-air tent within the plaza of L.A. Dwell. Some performances may even be taped.

Says Sussman, a 20-year veteran of the Grammy Awards from the TV broadcast facet: “We needed to do it proper for the artists. It’s been a tricky yr. This can be a second in time for these artists to get out on stage and join with followers who’ve been ravenous for these sorts of moments. We’ve an exquisite group of numerous musical expertise — a number of the finest dwell performers on the planet.”

Sussman is bracing for seismic exercise in downtown L.A. when Ok-pop sensations BTS take the stage. He wouldn’t give any hints about plans for his or her efficiency aside from to say that followers received’t be disenchanted.

“Will probably be what you actually love and need to see BTS do,” Sussman hints. “They’re going to have enjoyable and interact the viewers at residence. They’ll get you up in your toes in your lounge.”

Naturally, the pandemic circumstances of the previous 12 months had a huge impact on planning for each side of this yr’s present. Sussman, who has steered Grammy moments for 20 years, provides that he’d by no means seen much less stress in getting expertise on board for the present.

“It’s been simpler to take care of artists as a result of they know the boat that we’re in,” he says. “All people’s making an attempt to row in the identical route.”

A brand new component to the presentation this yr is a collection of brief movies shot by filmmaker Gibson Hazard for every of the document of the yr nominees. The movies are designed to inform the tales behind the songs and the backstory of artists who may not be as acquainted to viewers. Sussman cites the Black Pumas, nominated for “Colours,” as an act that only a few years in the past was busking with that tune on Santa Monica’s Third Road Promenade.

Doja Cat, nominated for “Say So,” is one other instance of an “unbelievably gifted” newcomer, Sussman gives. The movies intention to “present some context round these nominees so you may have some sense of who they’re earlier than they stroll on stage.”

Winston and his crew had the misfortune of taking on an unlimited manufacturing (after two years of apprenticeship beneath longtime Grammy govt producer Ken Ehrlich) in extraordinary pandemic circumstances that required a lot of the present to be reinvented. However in hindsight, the timing of the handover from Ehrlich to Winston was opportune.

Winston “is coming in with a brand new approach of all the pieces,” says Sussman. “He doesn’t have experiential blinders on as a result of ‘that’s the best way we’ve at all times accomplished it.’”

First-time Grammy host Trevor Noah, moonlighting from Comedy Central’s “Each day Present,” additionally brings a freshness to the telecast. “He’s amped up, he can’t wait to get on the market,” Sussman says. “He’s the right host for the Grammys in 2021.”

As at all times, Sussman is consumed within the days earlier than the large evening about all of the issues which have to go proper to ensure that the crew to pull off 210 minutes of dwell musical spectacles.

“For the viewer at residence, this isn’t going to be a distant Zoom telecast,” he emphasizes. “You’re going to be as entertained as when you have been watching it on the Staples with 14,000 different followers.”

The Grammy Awards air dwell on CBS from the Los Angeles Conference Heart at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 14.