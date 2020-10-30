Harry Types, Billie Eilish Headline iHeartRadio 2020 Jingle Ball

iHeartRadio has introduced the lineup for the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, going down just about this yr, with performances from Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Types, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and extra.

The digital occasion will broadcast nationally throughout greater than 95 iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app and also will stream on the CW App and CWTV.com on Thursday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. As well as, The CW Community will broadcast the occasion as an unique nationwide tv particular on Monday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

“For 25 years, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball has showcased performances from the yr’s largest artists in hit music, dwell on stage in entrance of screaming followers,” mentioned Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “Due to the pandemic, we’re shifting from the stage to the artists house this vacation season for what shall be an unforgettable present with wonderful performances and moments that may solely occur on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.”

As well as, The CW will televise a one-hour “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Biggest Moments” particular, celebrating the 25 anniversary of the occasion via performances, particular backstage moments and extra on Thursday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“This yr, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball reveals its resiliency by giving music followers a uncommon alternative to go contained in the properties of the most important artists of the yr for a particular have a look at how they rejoice the vacations and listen to them carry out essentially the most listened to songs of the yr,” mentioned John Sykes, President of Leisure Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, as at all times they will pay attention nationwide on their favourite iHeartRadio stations and see all of it on The CW Community.”

Annually, iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the nation host dwell Jingle Ball live shows in native markets together with Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Value; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale that includes performances by the yr’s most iconic artists in addition to rising expertise.

Companions of this yr’s nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball embrace Capital One and The CW. Further companions throughout iHeartRadio platforms embrace Mercedes-Benz and Verizon with extra to be introduced. Multimarket companions embrace Kaiser Permanente and Nestle Waters with extra to be introduced.