Harry Types, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team in ‘Deal with Them With Kindness’

Harry Types suited up with “Fleabag” Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the throwback music video for “Deal with Individuals With Kindness,” the newest single off his sophomore album “Positive Line.”

The black-and-white, cinematic video opens with Types, in a flashy sequined jacket, crooning away at a membership over martini-sipping company earlier than Waller-Bridge comes strutting down the steps. Waller-Bridge — clearly the lifetime of the social gathering — captures Types’ consideration, who whisks her on stage for a spirited dance quantity.

The video debuted on New Yr’s Day, two hours after it was teased by HSHQ, Types’ companion Twitter account. Director Gabe Turner revealed on Twitter that the video was shot at the start of 2020, earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most productions.

“Didn’t understand how fortunate we had been to expertise this on the time!” Turner wrote. “Harry & Phoebe – an absolute profession spotlight! Becoming that it goes out immediately hoping that in 2021 we are able to return to some form of regular.”

Shot this at the start of final 12 months! Didn’t understand how fortunate we had been to expertise this on the time! Harry & Phoebe – an absolute profession spotlight! Becoming that it goes out immediately hoping that in 2021 we are able to return to some form of regular. #TPWK https://t.co/xN8Oy36bKf — Gabe Turner (@GabeTurner73) January 1, 2021

Types’ “Positive Line” simply had its one-year anniversary, being launched on Dec. 13, 2019, to crucial acclaim. It’s up for 3 Grammys on the upcoming ceremony later this month: greatest pop vocal album, greatest pop solo efficiency for “Watermelon Sugar” and greatest music video for “Adore You.”

Waller-Bridge is greatest identified for her one-woman show-turned-critical darling TV collection “Fleabag,” which swept the 2019 Emmys. Arising, she co-wrote the screenplay for the twenty fifth James Bond film “No Time to Die,” which is presently scheduled to debut on April 21, 2021, after a number of delays as a result of coronavirus pandemic. She additionally not too long ago directed the music video for Phoebe Bridgers’ “Savior Complicated.”

Watch the video beneath.