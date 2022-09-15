Harry’s sad birthday: sidelined at the queen’s farewell and with the memory of the day he cried his mother

The youngest son of Carlos III turns 38, in the midst of the historic moment that the United Kingdom is going through due to the death of Queen Elizabeth Nariman El-Mofty/Pool via REUTERS

Birthday is different for each person. Some choose to celebrate it with friends and family in a big party. Others prefer that the date passes quickly, like one more day and there are those who opt for an intermediate situation, something intimate and with few people. But surely no person in the world would choose to celebrate it in front of hundreds of cameras, with a protocol to follow and in the massive funeral of a person who for all was the Queen but for him it was his grandmother. And yet this is how Prince Harry spends his 38th birthday.

“Grandma, although this final farewell brings us great sadness, I am eternally grateful for all our encounters, from my earliest childhood memories, to our first meeting as Commander in Chief, Going through the first moment you met my dear wife and hugged your great-grandchildren.” They were the first public ones that the youngest son of Carlos III pronounced before the death of the monarch that marked the life of the British.

As soon as he learned of his grandmother’s death, Harry expressed his gratitude for her. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

When he heard the news, Harry was on a tour of Europe, it was known that he refused to stay with the then Prince carlos and meet William y Kate, also that he had planned to move to London to participate in an act and say goodbye to his grandmother. Although he went to Balmoral Castle, he did not achieve his goal because when he arrived, Isabel had already died. While the news of the sovereign’s death spread, the protocol doubts began. What place would Harry occupy, stripped of the titles from him after he and his wife Meghan Markle resign their royal duties and leave the UK for California?

The first peace offering was made by his father, now King Charles III, when in his first speech as monarch he said bluntly: “I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad.” Before, that beloved and rebellious son had shown his respect: “Now we honor my father in his new role as King Carlos III. Thank you for his commitment to service. Thank you for your good advice.”

The second gesture of rapprochement took place on Saturday when the bars of the windsor castle They were opened. A crowd of citizens mobilized by the death of Isabel II, astonished, she saw four silhouettes appear: For the first time since 2020, Princes William and Harry, accompanied by their wives, were shown together… The image of “the fantastic four”, reunited by pain, went around the world.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan approached the crowd gathered at the gates of Windsor Castle and paused for a long time to chat with various people.

Dressed in rigorous mourning, William, Kate, Harry y Meghan they contemplated the floral offerings, letters and gifts that people left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The couples walked, watched, chatted with some people while others applauded them. They looked sad but not distressed, moved but not surprised. There was no way not to associate the images of these men with those of those 12 and 15 year old boys who 25 years ago had to fire their motheralso before the eyes of a crowd that mourned her and left floral offerings.

The third gesture did not serve to close positions but it showed that Harry accepted the consequences of his decisions. He was forbidden to wear his military uniform and could only appear in civilian clothes at all public events in honor of Elizabeth II. What could have been a source of scandal was discreetly resolved. “Prince Harry will wear a suit during events in honor of his grandmother”A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, adding “Your decade of military service is not determined by the uniform you wear and we respectfully ask that the focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.”

Andrew the Duke of York was allowed to wear military garb during the final vigil celebration at Westminster Hall, but Harry was not allowed to (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS)

Exactly one year ago, for his 37th birthday, Harry received a cold congratulations from his grandmother. “Wishing the Duke of Sussex a Happy Birthday”was read in a story posted on the official Instagram account of the sovereign, along with a combo of three images in which the former favorite grandson was seen in different facets. The same message was posted on Twitter. Both messages had been very different from those of his 36th birthday. There was no storiesbut more emotional images in the feed, accompanied by a more elaborate text. It is that between one birthday and another, Harry and his wife had granted the controversial interview to Oprah, which forced Queen Elizabeth to do one of the things that she hated the most: publicly pronounce on facts that she considered private. “The whole family is sad learning the full extent of how difficult the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, especially racial, are worrying. While some memories may vary, these issues will be taken very seriously and will be dealt with in private by the family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very dear members of the family”, admitted the sovereign days after the controversial interview.

Today Harry’s birthday is very different from what he probably thought. Many images and situations that he must go through take him back to what was the most painful moment of his life: the death of his mother, Lady Di. As 25 years ago he sees how a people that is characterized by its stoic character, calm but also apathetic to express emotions, turns to the streets to say goodbye to a member of the royal family. They did it with her mother, whom they called the “Queen of hearts”, they do it with her grandmother, the sovereign who reminded them with her life of the pride of belonging to that country that was once an empire. .

According to The Times, “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales because he thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family.” REUTERS/Marko Djurica/Pool

Faced with this 1.6 kilometer walk, with the cannon salvos fired by the royal troops from Hyde Park, the tolling of Big Ben and above all, framed by the thousands and thousands of anonymous citizens with the sadness reflected in their faces, Harry must have remembered when, just 12 years old, he attended his mother’s funeral.

To this day and 25 years after that ceremony, the images of William and Harry – 15 and 12 years old at the time – continue to move, although they were princes, they were still two teenagers who had lost their mother. Of that day – a 3.5 kilometer walk in front of two million people – Harry remembered in Newsweek what walking behind his mother’s coffin was something that “should not be asked” of any child. Months earlier in the BBC documentary Diana, 7 days He had assured that he had no opinion about whether or not it was correct to participate, but that looking back, he was satisfied that he had done so.

After the death of Diana, the mother of the princes, in a traffic accident in Paris in 1997, the brothers shocked the world when they walked behind her coffin in the funeral procession.

Before the ceremony for the death of his grandmother, perhaps Harry feels the same. Participating is something he must do. For this reason and since he had not been seen for a long time, he reappeared with his brother and his father. They wore his military uniforms, he wore what is known as morning suitthat is, a jacket. Of course, he was able to wear his military medals, some won in Afghanistan.

Like his mother’s, the coffin with his grandmother’s remains was wrapped in the royal standard of the coffin. In her mother’s there were three flower arrangements, each with a particular meaning. The one with white lilies, which is worn for mourning occasions, was from the Spencer family. The simplest bouquets were the most moving. One of white roses accompanied by a card with the word Mummy, with Prince Harry’s handwriting, and behind it, white tulips, chosen by Prince William.

The coffin was draped with the royal standard – three golden lions for England, a red lion for Scotland and a harp for Ireland – and white flowers. He also wears the Imperial State Crown with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and hundreds of pearls. BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

At the top, her grandmother’s coffin carried a simple crown of white flowers and placed on a violet velvet pillow, she donned the imperial crown. Because if there is no doubt about something, it is that Isabel was her grandmother, but above all she was the Queen. Therefore, there was a crown and not a card with a tender and moving Granny.

Throughout the funeral, along with Harry was his wife Meghan Markle, dressed in rigorous black and capelina with lace. She finally took her husband’s hand and didn’t let go. Perhaps she did not want to repeat what happened with her mother-in-law at Lady Di’s funeral, when she made eye contact with her children all the time but at no time did she hug them or minimally touch them.

Out of protocol, Meghan did not hesitate to take the hand of her husband, Harry. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Harry celebrates 38 years and the death of his grandmother resignifies the date. You know that the UK is going through a historic moment. When the shock wears off, the ceremonies are over and the tributes cease, Harry will resume his life. He had announced that by the end of 2022 he would publish his memoir. Adventures, losses and life lessons, is everything that has been promised from the book so far, in addition to “a sincere account written in the first person”. Will you post it? Too early to tell. Perhaps the pain of her grandson will prevail over her desire to kick the board and put in check again a Queen who, to the pain of many, is no longer there.

KEEP READING

Long negotiation and a 45-minute wait: how the appearance of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan united by the death of Elizabeth II was conceived

“A unique funeral for a unique person”: the farewell to Lady Di that swept protocols, flowers and audiences