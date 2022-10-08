Harsh call to attention to the ambassador of the Maduro dictatorship for interrupting another speaker at the UN

The moment in which the president of the Human Rights Council addresses Héctor Rosales

The UN Human Rights Council approved the renewal for two years of the mission that investigates crimes against humanity in Venezuela. The project, promoted by 39 countries: The proposal received 19 votes in favor, 5 against and 23 abstentions.

In the debate prior to the vote there were several moments of tension in the room, but one of them drew attention because it caused an untimely interruption of the Chavista delegation while the representative of the United States was speaking.

“It is important to have a balanced and measured report. In the reports, the mission documented human rights abuses, inhuman and degrading treatment…”, said Michèle Taylor, when her peer from Venezuela violently cut her off and asked that her country be “respected”.

Federico Villegas

The President of the Council, Federico Villegas, apologized to Taylor to make room for the request to speak made by the representative of Caracas, who stated: “My country will not accept any type of reference to its government or its state that violates our dignity or against the traditional vocabulary of the United Nations.” He also asked the authority to request that the point of order be reiterated.

Villegas responded with formal thanks and then added: “I invite you to use a calm tone in your explanation next time and not the untimely way in which you asked for the point of order, which was not necessary. Just by raising the banner I would have given him the floor”.

Then the North American was allowed to continue her presentation, in which she ratified the work of the independent mission.

Finally, the vote was in favor of continuity despite the rejection of five countries, three of them from the region (Bolivia, Cuba and Venezuela itself), and the abstentions of Argentina, Mexico, Honduras and 20 other countries. Brazil and Honduras are among the 19 that supported the proposal.

The signatories of the document – not all of them have a vote in the Council – analyzed this Friday in Geneva were: Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Greek, Guatemala, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland , Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States and Uruguay.

KEEP READING:

The UN Human Rights Council approved the renewal of the mission that investigates crimes against humanity in Venezuela