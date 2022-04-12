Harsh criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo: “It is believed that he is God and that he can do whatever he wants”

Ronaldo was the protagonist of an unfortunate episode (Reuters)

One more time, Cristiano Ronaldo he was again the star of the main covers of the European sports media during the weekend. On this occasion, however, he was not for giving his team the victory or for having made a magnificent play, but for the unfortunate episode he had with a young 14-year-old fan.

After the 1-0 loss as a visitor against Everton, the Portuguese left the field visibly upset and, on his way to the locker room, he threw on the ground the mobile phone of a child who was recording his departure.

The images quickly traveled the world through social networks and his action aroused several criticisms from different parts of the planet. One of them was that of the former Spanish player for Liverpool (2011-2016), Joseph Henrywho warned: “I always said, I don’t like it. He believes that he is god and that he can do whatever he wants.”

The former Villarreal and Newcastle footballer, he was very angry in your account Twitter in which he shared the video of the moment in question. In any case, he assured that this fact “does not mean that he has been one of the best players in the history of football. But as a person I don’t like him.”

According to British media reports, Manchester United will not impose any punishment on him to his star, above all, after the Portuguese has issued a public apology as soon as he left Goodison Park.

“It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult times like the one we are going through. But you have to be respectful, have patience and be an example for the younger ones. I would like to apologize for my behavior and, if possible, invite the fan to watch a match at Old Trafford as a show of ‘fair play’ and sportsmanship”, explained Ronaldo through his official Instagram account.

In the midst of investigations by the authorities to determine the seriousness of the situation, the mother of the 14-year-old boy recounted what happened from her point of view in dialogue with the British media Liverpool ECHO.

“You can see from the bruise that he made contact. I just can’t believe he’s talking about this,” lamented Sarah Kelly, mother of 14-year-old Jake Harding, adding: “I was crying, I was in shock, Jacob was in complete shock, he’s autistic. He is really upset about this and completely discourages him from ever attending a match again.”

