Harsh punishments in tennis for match-fixing: six Spanish players received criminal convictions and suspended a tennis player for 16 years

Six spanish tennis players and a player from Kyrgyzstan have received severe penalties for participating in match fixes. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) It has disqualified them from playing or participating in this sport for periods ranging from seven to 22 years, as reported by this body in recent hours. In the case of men, they have been linked to “one of the biggest plots ever seen”.

The ITIA gave him a suspension of 16 yearssix of them with deferred compliance, and a fine of USD 100.000 for the player Ksenia Palkinawhich came to be 164th in the world ranking in 2010 and had been provisionally suspended since November 2019. The Kyrgyz player from 32 yearswho acknowledged having fixed matches in 2018 y 2019could return to the circuit, at the earliest, in November 2029.

On the other hand, among the Spanish players, the greatest punishment has fallen on Marc Fornellwho was ranked 236 in the ATP ranking and has been banned from tennis for 22 years and six monthsin addition to being fined USD 250.000con USD 200.000 of suspension. In a trial held this past Wednesday at the National High Court, Fornell and the rest of those involved had already recognized the facts.

Ksenia Palkina, who became 164th in the world ranking in 2010, received a 16-year suspension for match-fixing (Photo: Getty Images)

“The six players were sentenced in Spain as part of a larger case related to organized crime, which continues”indicated the ITIA.

The list of players “expelled from sport” they complete it Jorge Marséwho was 562nd in the ATP ranking, and the unclassified Carlos Ortega, Jaime Ortega, Marcos Torralbo and Pedro Bernabé Franco, who pleaded guilty to corruption charges in Spain, which led to criminal convictions. All of them players were sentenced to two years in prison suspendedas well as a fine.

“Once the criminal cases were concluded, the ITIA has been able to sanction the players and has imposed both long-term bans and financial sanctions”indicated this independent body, created by the governing bodies of tennis to safeguard its integrity.

Marché will not be able to play tennis during 15 years and a fine of USD 15.000with a suspension of USD 5.000. The same amount of years fell to Carlos Ortega, Bernabe Franco and Tarralbo, although with different financial penalties. At the same time, Jaime Ortega was sanctioned with 7 years and six months suspension from tennis, plus the fine of USD 100.000con USD 90.000 of suspension.

The sanctions involve the prohibition of play or attend any tennis tournament authorized or sanctioned by any international tennis governing body or national federation. They will also not be able to train in professional sports.

“The conclusion of this long investigation is an important moment for tennis in its fight against corruption. Although we are not pleased to see six individuals receive criminal convictions and disqualifications, the message is clear: match fixing can lead to a jail sentence and it can end the career in tennis”, commented Jennie Pricepresident of the ITIA.

Jonny GrayCEO of the ITIAindicated that it was “one of the most important infiltrations we have seen in tennis by organized crime”.

The sentences mark the end of a process of five years in which they have collaborated ITIAthe Spanish law enforcement agencies and the betting industry, through the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). The manipulation of results, with players who receive money for voluntarily forfeiting a matchallows bettors to win large amounts of money, often using secondary tournaments.

(With information from EFE y AFP)

