Harsh response from MLS to Neymar: “We don’t need to bring in a renowned player at the end of his career”

The weekend statements by Neymar, star of the PSGin which he referred to thea Major League Soccer (MLS) of the United States. The striker had underestimated the tournament because of the schedule he has, much less demanding than the one in Europe, which is why the league commissioner himself, Don GraberI answer.

The American defended the MLS and assured that he does not intend to attract international figures who seek to finish their career there: “We don’t need to bring in a big-name player at the end of his career because he’s decided he wants to retire from MLS.”, he claimed. “If they don’t come here to play and contribute in a meaningful way to their teams and our league, and respect the league and its fans, then we don’t want them in MLS.”

In this sense, he continued: “We want our history to consist of young players coming here in their early stages or in the prime of their careers and making our league their choice.” Garber put the swiss xherdan Shaqirirecently signed by the Chicago Fire at the age of 30, as an example that more and more figures choose to play in the United States: “I am proud that we bring players 30 years old and younger”, he claimed.

Don Garber explained that the goal of the MLS is to look for young talent to play there (Getty Images)

The commissioner, however, recognized the value contributed by some stars who practically hung their boots on the MLSWhat David Beckham, and other veterans who arrived with a competitive mindset. In that last case, Garber regretted that the arrival of the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic The Los Angeles Galaxy in 2018 was seen differently than when he returned to AC Milan a year later, when “nobody said he was going to retire to Italy.” “Frankly I felt insulted by it”assured.

In addition to Shaqiriother world figures that will be incorporated this season into the MLS they are italian Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) and the Brazilian Douglas Costa (Galaxy).

Neymar had joked about the United States calendar in a chat with Ronaldo Nazario during the podcast Phenomenon: “The championship there is short, so you have three or four months of vacation (…) It allows you to play a lot more years”. For this reason, he had anticipated that he would like to finish his career there: “I really want to play in the United States, that’s what I want. At least one season.”

The 30-year-old Brazilian renewed his contract with the Parisians in May until June 30, 2025, when he will turn 33. For this reason, many analysts speculate that this is the end of his time in the Viejo contentsomething that is already beginning to go through the head of the ex Barcelonawho acknowledged that he hesitates to return to Brazil. “Sometimes I want to, sometimes I don’t,” she explained.

