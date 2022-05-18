Harsh sanction for the young gymnast who stood on the podium with the “Z” painted on Russian tanks in Ukraine

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak stood on the podium with a letter “Z” on his chest



A young gymnast Russia was sanctioned with one year without participating in official competitions for shining on the podium of a competition held in early March a insignia associated with his country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the disciplinary panel. Is about Ivan Kuliakwho wore the “Z” worn by Russian tanks on the chest during the ceremony of this important competition.

the shirt of Kuliakwho only has 20 yearsinstead of having a flag of his country, he had the letter that is used as invasion support symbol when he got on the podium next to the ukrainian Kovtun Illiagold medalist in the world Cup gymnastics held a couple of months ago in Doha (Qatar).

As the “Z” has been painted on tanks and Russian vehicles in Ukrainea disciplinary commission of the Gymnastic Ethics Foundation determined that Kuliak violated the rules of International Gymnastics Federation (FIG)sports regulatory body.

The controversial podium of the Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak together with a Ukrainian athlete.

“Mr Kuliak will not be able to participate in events or competitions of the FIG or FIG member federations for one year from the date of this decision”indicated the commission that imposed the punishment. Kuliakwho has 21 days to appeal the punishment, must also return his bronze medal and the prize of 500 Swiss francs (USD 500), in addition to paying USD 2.000 as a contribution to the costs of the proceedings opened against him.

The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (FIG)however, acquitted the head of the Russian delegation at the World Cup, Valentina Rodionenkoand the coach, Igor Kalabushkin. own Rodionenko said the sanction would not prevent Kuliak train. “Everything is fine with him, he trains, this year will pass normally, nobody will notice”minimized.

Ivan Kuliak has been suspended for one year from all official competitions (sportgymrus.ru)

Russian and Belarusian gymnasts have been vetoed from future competences as one of the sanctions for the war in Ukraine. “If the measures to prevent Russian athletes from competing continue to be in force on May 17, 2023, the ban will continue and will expire six months after the lifting of the measures,” they added from the panel.

This sanction has been met with outrage in Moscow. “I am surprised that several letters of the Latin alphabet were included in the list of prohibited by the international federation and the organizers of the tournament in Doha. When I looked at the rules, I did not see that they were included in the list of prohibited signs. personally not I see no offensive, discriminatory or nationalistic signs in Kuliak’s act, just as the whole normal civilized world does not see it. But unfortunately the federation cannot cope with the pressure from politicians, big business tycoons, law enforcement or anarchy in sports”said Dmitry SvishchevChairman of the Sports Committee of the Russian State Duma.

After his controversial episode, Ivan Kuliak He said he doesn’t regret showing the “Z” on his chest. “I didn’t wish anything bad on anyone, I just showed my position.”, he excused himself. It is a speech similar to the one she adopted when the scandal broke. “I just wanted to show where i’m fromthat’s all and nothing more. This ‘Z’ sign stands for ‘for victory’ and ‘for peace’”, he had previously stated.

