Harsh statement in Borussia Dortmund about Erling Haaland: “He became a burden in the locker room”

A few months after the signing of Erling Haaland for him Manchester Cityone of the most resounding market movements in recent years, a director of the Borussia Dortmund He broke the silence to analyze his departure. Is about Sebastian Kehlsporting director of the German club, who said that “The Haaland issue became a burden in the locker room” in the last months before his goodbye.

“As much as we always loved Haaland and he succeeded with us, in the end became a drag for the locker roomthe club and the whole environment”, he sentenced throat in dialogue with the German newspaper sports picture.

“It had become the topic of all conversations. Outside the club, almost everything was exclusively focused on him. In the end, the timing of the transfer was right for both parties. Y we are all happy for Erling that he continues to be so successful”, deepened the director of the BVBdays away from facing Haaland on the UEFA Champions League.

Is that Manchester Citywho has paid €60 million (exact, without variables) to keep the services of Erling Haalandhas been paired with the Borussia Dortmund in Group G and this Wednesday, September 14, they face each other in the Etihad Stadium for the second date of the group stage of the Champions League.

throat He also showed his annoyance at the player’s comings and goings to define his future: “I would have liked to have certainty (about his departure) a little earlier, because that issue limited our preparation. Without him, we have the possibility to trust the other players”. However, the sports director recognized that “we would have liked to have him still with us” and that “Erling is a really good guy”.

The start of the season Erling Haaland It has been spectacular. has gotten 10 goals in six games with Manchester City on the Premier Leaguein addition to signing a ‘doublet’ against Sevilla at its premiere with Citizens on the UEFA Champions League. In that sense, Sebastian Kehl said “We knew what kind of player we were going to lose and that he would also make a difference at City”.

