Harsh statements from a Barcelona pearl: “With Koeman I lost the desire to train”

A pearl of FC Barcelona charged hard against Ronald Koeman (Photo: FCB/Europa Press)



It’s been several seasons since the FC Barcelona is going through a sporting turbulence, its crisis has extended through the cycles of some of its last coaches, for which they have hired Xavi Hernandez to try and put a stop to it. One of the DTs who suffered the most was Ronald Koeman, who failed to get the team back on track and on top of that lost Lionel Messi before your departure. And according to statements by one of his former players, he did not leave a good memory in the locker room.

In an interview with the newspaper MARK, the juvenile Alex Collado, considered one of the great gems of La Masía, commented that he did not have a good time with Koeman and he made it clear with a forceful phrase: “I showed the level in my team (Barça B). The decision was his if he didn’t like it or I don’t know what was wrong with me. But in the end, with Koeman I lost the desire to train a little.”

Collado, who is now on loan at Granada, says that his relationship with the Dutch strategist was not fluid at all. “He wasn’t talking to me either, he wasn’t talking or anything.. I don’t want to go into too much detail. There have been complicated situations, but Barça is the club of my life”, he commented.

Álex Collado is still a FC Barcelona player but he went on loan to Granada (Photo: REUTERS)

Alex has not wanted to remove that wound because, if everything goes according to plan, it is likely that Xavi Hernandez keep it in mind in the future. His momentary departure Granada It’s just an opportunity to get a little rhythm and get back to the Camp Nou with filming to fit into the plans of a DT who has already praised him. About Xavi’s words, the young midfielder was grateful.

“When I heard the press conference talking about me, it was very moving for me. Because he was a great footballer, now he is the coach and that made me happy. But now I’m here in Granada and the important thing is to perform well here to show everything I can contribute to the team. I have always wanted to succeed at Barcelona”, assured the young midfielder from 22 years.

