Harsh Vardhan and Manish Sisodia clashed on Twitter, Union Minister said- Taking false, giving falsehood; Deputy CM responded

India, Delhi Vaccination Replace Information: Union Well being Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan) and Delhi Deputy Leader Minister Manish Sisodia (Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia) Lately Tuesday Vaccination Program (Vaccination Program) However because of variations, they clashed with every different on Twitter. Harsh Vardhan tweeted a couple of hours in the past, accusing Sisodia of serving handiest lies.

He said- 'Taking a lie, giving a lie, consuming a lie, chewing a lie, this is, some folks settle for handiest lies, give handiest lies to others, devour handiest lies and bite handiest lies. This chaupai of Ramcharit Manas suits completely on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers.

The Union Minister has additionally shared a video of Manish Sisodia. Within the video, he's purportedly noticed protecting a press convention over non-availability of vaccine doses. No longer way back, Manish Sisodia has retaliated in this tweet of BJP chief Harsh Vardhan. He stated that if there's going to be any provide to Delhi after June 21, then inform.

Sisodia writes- Physician sir! Is the Executive of India going to supply any provide of vaccine for Delhi after June 21 or will the vaccines bought by way of the Delhi govt be to be had handiest in June?

The tweet additional said- Most effective 15 lakh vaccines for Delhi even within the month of July? Assume for your self that at this price it’ll take 15-16 months now.

“Taking a lie, giving a lie, consuming a lie, chewing a lie”. This is, some folks settle for handiest lies, give handiest lies to others, devour handiest lies and bite handiest lies. This chaupai of Ramcharit Manas, Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji and his ministers.#KejriwalExposedOnVaccine percent.twitter.com/1SYlF5R2Kb — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 22, 2021