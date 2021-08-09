Harshadaa Vijay Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Pictures

Harshadaa Vijay is an Indian actor and fashion. She gave the impression in the preferred song video tune Lambergini by means of The Doorbean. Harshadaa featured in more than a few advertisements, commercials, together with Manyavar Mohey, Little Hearts, Himalaya Orange peel of Masks, Chick Shampoo, Tatasky, Britannia Bourbon, and extra. She additionally made her big-screen debut during the Marathi film Vitthal. Harshadaa pairs with Cook dinner with Comali repute Ashwin Kumar for the brand new song video tune Yaathi Yaathi.
Harshada Vijay Biography
|Identify
|Harshadaa Vijay
|Actual Identify
|Harshada Vijay
|Nickname
|Harsh, Harshadaa, Harsha
|Career
|Actress, Fashion
|Date of Start
|April 15
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Vijay Balakrishna
Mom: Nandhini Vijay
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing, Being attentive to song, Touring
|Start Position
|But to be up to date
|Homeland
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Harshadaa Vijay Legit Social Profiles
instagram.com/harshadaavijay/
twitter.com/harshadaa_vijay
fb.com/harshadaa.vijay/
Fascinating Information of Harshadaa Vijay
- She is a health freak
- Harshadaa has first rate fan fans on social media platforms
Harshada Vijay Pictures
Take a look at the most recent photographs of fashion Harhsadaa Vijay,
