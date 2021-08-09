Harshadaa Vijay Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Pictures

Harshadaa Vijay is an Indian actor and fashion. She gave the impression in the preferred song video tune Lambergini by means of The Doorbean. Harshadaa featured in more than a few advertisements, commercials, together with Manyavar Mohey, Little Hearts, Himalaya Orange peel of Masks, Chick Shampoo, Tatasky, Britannia Bourbon, and extra. She additionally made her big-screen debut during the Marathi film Vitthal. Harshadaa pairs with Cook dinner with Comali repute Ashwin Kumar for the brand new song video tune Yaathi Yaathi.

Harshada Vijay Biography

Identify Harshadaa Vijay Actual Identify Harshada Vijay Nickname Harsh, Harshadaa, Harsha Career Actress, Fashion Date of Start April 15 Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Vijay Balakrishna

Mom: Nandhini Vijay Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate Faculty But to be up to date School But to be up to date Leisure pursuits Dancing, Being attentive to song, Touring Start Position But to be up to date Homeland But to be up to date Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

Harshadaa Vijay Legit Social Profiles

instagram.com/harshadaavijay/

twitter.com/harshadaa_vijay

fb.com/harshadaa.vijay/

Fascinating Information of Harshadaa Vijay

She is a health freak

Harshadaa has first rate fan fans on social media platforms

Harshada Vijay Pictures

Take a look at the most recent photographs of fashion Harhsadaa Vijay,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar