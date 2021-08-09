Harshadaa Vijay Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Pictures

Harshadaa Vijay is an Indian actor and fashion. She gave the impression in the preferred song video tune Lambergini by means of The Doorbean. Harshadaa featured in more than a few advertisements, commercials, together with Manyavar Mohey, Little Hearts, Himalaya Orange peel of Masks, Chick Shampoo, Tatasky, Britannia Bourbon, and extra. She additionally made her big-screen debut during the Marathi film Vitthal. Harshadaa pairs with Cook dinner with Comali repute Ashwin Kumar for the brand new song video tune Yaathi Yaathi.

Harshada Vijay Biography

Identify Harshadaa Vijay
Actual Identify Harshada Vijay
Nickname Harsh, Harshadaa, Harsha
Career Actress, Fashion
Date of Start April 15
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Vijay Balakrishna
Mom: Nandhini Vijay
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Dancing, Being attentive to song, Touring
Start Position But to be up to date
Homeland But to be up to date
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Harshadaa Vijay Legit Social Profiles

instagram.com/harshadaavijay/

twitter.com/harshadaa_vijay

fb.com/harshadaa.vijay/

Fascinating Information of Harshadaa Vijay

  • She is a health freak
  • Harshadaa has first rate fan fans on social media platforms

Harshada Vijay Pictures

Take a look at the most recent photographs of fashion Harhsadaa Vijay,

