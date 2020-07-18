Haruma Miura, ‘Assault on Titan’ Star, Dies at 30

Haruma Miura, a Japanese actor recognized for his roles within the “Assault on Titan” movies and “Kimi ni Todoke,” has died, in accordance with Kyodo Information and different native studies. He was 30.

Kyodo Information reported that the actor was present in his Tokyo house on Saturday and was later pronounced useless upon arriving at a hospital. Investigative sources and police imagine that Miura died by suicide, though the reason for demise has not been formally confirmed.

Miura’s administration firm Amuse Inc. mentioned in an announcement to Kyodo Information that they’re awaiting extra particulars.

“To followers and folks involved, we apologize for the concern and the inconvenience brought about, however as to particulars, we’re nonetheless confirming and can inform you as soon as once more,” Amuse Inc. wrote.

Miura started his profession in performing in 1997 within the NHK tv drama “Agri,” and scored his first main function in 2006 within the movie “Catch a Wave.” He went on to play vital elements in films akin to “Kimi ni Todoke” in 2010, “Tokyo Park” in 2011, two “Assault on Titan” movies, and “Little Nights, Little Love” in 2019. He continued to be energetic in tv as effectively, most just lately starring in “Yonimo Kimyona Monogatari Haru no Tokubetsu-hen” on Fuji TV and “Reward of Hearth” on NHK.

Miura was additionally profitable in theater, taking part in Lola within the Japanese adaptation of “Kinky Boots” in 2016, which gained him the Haruko Sugimara Award. He had additionally just lately begun a music profession, having launched a single in 2019 titled “Combat For Your Coronary heart.” His newest undertaking, “The Confidence Man JP: The Film 2,” is about to launch in Japan on July 23.

In case you or anybody is having ideas of suicide, please name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/sources.