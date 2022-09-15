Harvestella, Square Enix’s life simulation RPG, announces the arrival of a free demo

Nintendo has announced that the progress you make in this demo will carry over to the final game.

Today’s Nintendo Direct is giving us many games for Switch, so much so that even Square Enix has walked through the event leaving us an interesting announcement for game lovers. life simulators. In this case we are talking about Harvestella, the RPG developed by Live Wire, which also made its appearance in the past Nintendo Treehouse and will arrive on November 4 on Switch and PC.

The Harvestella demo starts today and you can download it now in the eShopThis RPG debuts starting today a free demo that you can now download in the Nintendo Switch eShop. In this way, not only will we be able to have a previous opinion about the game, but we will also be able to try everything that Harvestella has to offer us for a limited time so that its proposal has to hook us. In the demo we will cover the initial days of the first farm season.

As a novelty, Nintendo has told us that we can transfer save data from demo to full version. The last thing we could see of this title was a half-hour gameplay that allowed us to see many of its deep news. It has also been announced to us that as the adventure continues we will be they will unite several allies to face numerous dangers in this doomed world.

Harvestella will hit the market very soon, specifically November 4 we will have it on Nintendo Switch and on PC. Another of the most outstanding announcements of this event has been the arrival of Octopath Traveler 2 along with the important information of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

