Harvestella, Square Enix’s new RPG and life simulator, can be seen in a half-hour gameplay

The game for PC and Nintendo Switch developed by Live Wire was featured in the latest Nintendo Treehouse.

June’s Nintendo Direct Mini left us with the announcement of Harvestella, a new action RPG with life simulator elements that comes from the hand of Square Enix and developer Live Wire. After the presentation trailer, we have a new half-hour gameplay that you can see above these lines.

We have been able to see the video this past week during the celebration of the Nintendo Treehouse: Live that left us with some news of the titles that will come to Switch (although this will also come to PC). It is a gameplay of more than 30 minutes that shows its main mechanics of a specific moment of the game that does not reveal much of its argument.

The cultivation system is affected by the seasonsIn this way, we not only take a look at what do the fights look like that we will have to carry out before different creatures, which seem agile and comfortable, but also the cultivation system (affected by the different seasons) and how we can rest and carry out various activities within our home before and after the battles we fight.

We won’t have to wait long to be able to play Harvestella either, since Square Enix has dated its release on Nintendo Switch and PC for the November 4, 2022. Until then, we recommend 20 RPGs that you must play before you die so that these couple of months are more bearable.

