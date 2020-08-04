Harvey Fierstein on Lessons of AIDS, Gay Rights and ‘Bella Bella’

Tony-winning Broadway favourite Harvey Fierstein can’t be onstage proper now — so he’s bringing his latest work to your earbuds. After a premiere at Manhattan Theatre Membership final 12 months, his play “Bella Bella,” the solo present wherein Fierstein additionally stars because the groundbreaking activist and politician Bella Abzug, now arrives on Audible with a contemporary, well timed relevance to a rustic grappling with the coronavirus shutdown and within the midst of a nationwide reckoning spurred by the Black Lives Matter motion.

Take heed to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast beneath:

Talking on the newest episode of “Stagecraft,” Selection‘s theater podcast, Fierstein famous that his play features a story about Abzug going to the South as a result of she was the one lawyer who would step as much as defend an accused Black man, and one other about Abzug’s experiences in politics, battling misinformation and voter suppression. Each segments of the present, he mentioned, have taken on new resonance now, including that he was initially impressed by the 2016 presidential election and the soiled politics he noticed wielded in opposition to Hillary Clinton. These ways, he realized, recalled the strategies of Abzug’s opponents 40 years earlier.

What struck him, Fierstein recalled, was the assertion that Clinton was anti-Israel: “I mentioned, ‘I do know she’s not anti-Israel. She was Secretary of State. The place is that this coming from? Who would make up these items? However it sounds terrible acquainted…’ After which I remembered, virtually line for line, it was the identical stuff they put out about Bella. And I noticed it’s the identical boys’ membership, and the boys’ membership was on the market arising with these items … to get you to not vote for her.”

Fierstein added that he felt actual urgency in getting “Bella Bella” out on this planet. “I needed to do it as shortly as attainable,” he mentioned. “The thought being: Do the play, and as quickly because the play is finished, launch the play to teams that need to put it on to boost cash for girls candidates. I created a model of it that may very well be learn, a live performance model of it, in order that they may go to a girl operating for workplace and use it as a fundraiser. That was the concept,” he defined, earlier than the COVID pandemic shook up the 2020 marketing campaign path.

Additionally on the brand new episode of “Stagecraft,” Fierstein displays on how his experiences with the AIDS epidemic, and with the struggle for homosexual rights, affect his perspective on the coronavirus pandemic and the uprisings in help of Black lives.

“Any of us who lived via the AIDS epidemic are usually not in as panicked a mode,” Fierstein mentioned of the present pandemic. “We’re extra indignant.”

