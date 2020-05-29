Harvey Weinstein Accusesd of Raping Four More Women – Variety

Harvey Weinstein, at present serving a 23 yr jail time period for rape, was hit with a brand new lawsuit Thursday that claims he raped a further 4 ladies, one of whom was simply 17 years previous on the time.

The 4 Jane Does allege sexual assaults and rapes that occurred from 1984 to 2013, some after conferences with Weinstein on the Cannes and Venice Movie Festivals.

The nameless accuser who was “roughly seventeen years previous” in 1994 in keeping with the lawsuit, alleges that Weinstein “falsely imprisoned, sexually assaulted, sexually battered and raped her.”

Often called Jane Doe II within the swimsuit, the Tennessee girl acknowledged that Weinstein requested her to his lodge room to debate her potential profession within the business, “made Plaintiff give him her driver’s license and advised her that if she ever advised anybody about what had simply occurred, he wouldn’t solely be sure she by no means acquired to behave in any movies, but in addition have his associates observe her down and bodily hurt her and her household.”

Weinstein’s brother Bob, Miramax and Disney are additionally named within the swimsuit, which states that “Robert Weinstein, Disney, Miramax and Doe Corp. 1-10 knew or moderately ought to have recognized that Harvey Weinstein had a propensity to have interaction in sexual misconduct and would use his place and energy to lure Plaintiffs and different equally located aspiring feminine actresses to his flats, lodge rooms, workplaces, and many others. below the guise of discussing enterprise alternatives to sexually harass, batter, assault, falsely imprison and rape them.”

The opposite plantiffs are a 70-year previous girl from Ecuador who charged that when she was 34, Weinstein pinned her towards the door and fondled her in his lodge room on the Majestic Resort in Cannes in 1984, when she was trying to get her begin within the movie enterprise as a documentarian.

A 38-year previous girl stated that Weinstein met her at Cipriani restaurant in Manhattan in 2008 and promised to “assist take her profession to the subsequent degree.” He allegedly raped her a couple of days later in his Soho condominium, threatening he would wreck her if she advised anybody.

The newest allegation was from a 2013 incident by which a 35-year-old Hungarian girl, who was 26 on the time, met Weinstein on the Venice Movie Pageant. He later compelled her to carry out oral intercourse on him when she visited his lodge room after an audition at his workplace.

Weinstein has been accused of rape and sexual assault by greater than 100 ladies, together with former mannequin Kaja Sokola, who was 16 on the time she was assaulted by the disgraced mogul. He’s anticipated to be extradited to Los Angeles later in 2020 to face one other assault case.