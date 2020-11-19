Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Coronavirus, After Testing in Prison

Harvey Weinstein doesn’t have COVID-19, after being examined for the virus and positioned into isolation in jail, the place he’s serving a 23-year sentence.

The convicted rapist and fallen film mogul was being intently monitored with a fever by medical workers on the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security jail exterior Buffalo, N.Y.

Representatives for Weinstein inform Selection that whereas he doesn’t have COVID-19 and his fever has dropped, he continues to be “very intently monitored on account of a plethora of underlying well being points.”

Weinstein contracted COVID-19 again in March 2020. On the time, his representatives declined to touch upon his well being standing, however Selection had confirmed the constructive check outcomes with an nameless New York state jail official.

“We will report that Mr. Weinstein’s fever has dropped however continues to be being intently monitored,” Weinstein’s spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, and his licensed division of corrections NYS division of healthcare consultant, Craig Rothfeld, inform Selection in an announcement. “We will additionally report presently that he doesn’t have COVID-19.”

“Mr. Weinstein continues to be very intently monitored on account of a plethora of underlying well being points that are persevering with to say no, worsen and wish remedy,” the Thursday assertion continues. “We once more thank the healthcare and medical staff at Wende CF and the NYSDOCCS Central Workplace who’ve been working with us very intently to make sure all his well being points shall be addressed in a well timed method. All of us stay involved about his well being.”

Weinstein, as soon as a kingmaker in Hollywood, was discovered responsible on the fees of a legal intercourse act and rape in the third diploma, at his New York legal trial earlier this 12 months.

All through the trial, Weinstein’s legal professionals staff had repeatedly introduced up considerations over his well being points, and pleaded with the decide to think about his well being forward of his sentencing. After the trial, Weinstein was briefly transferred from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital the place he was being monitored for chest pains and underwent a coronary heart process to take away a blockage.

Weinstein nonetheless awaits trial in Los Angeles, because the extradition course of has been delayed, because of the pandemic. He faces sexual assault and rape prices relating to 5 completely different ladies.

As just lately as this October, Weinstein was hit with six extra legal prices, stemming from three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills. In whole, the Los Angeles District Lawyer’s Workplace has filed 11 counts in opposition to Weinstein, and if convicted on all prices, he might resist 140 years to life in jail, the prosecutors’ workplace stated.

Greater than 100 ladies have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or different misconduct, since allegations in opposition to him in 2017 opened the floodgates of the #MeToo motion in Hollywood.

Gene Maddaus contributed to this report.