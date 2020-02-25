Harvey Weinstein experienced heart palpitations, high blood pressure en route to Rikers, attorney says

Disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault towards two ladies earlier than being led away in handcuffs, experienced heart palpitations and high blood pressure whereas en route to Rikers Island, one in every of his attorneys instructed Fox Information.

The authorized workforce didn’t instantly affirm a number of reviews that he was redirected to New York’s Bellevue Hospital.

Weinstein’s attorneys earlier had objected to their consumer being despatched to Rikers due to his poor well being. New York Supreme Court docket Choose James Burke mentioned he would make a judiciary request for Weinstein to keep within the Rikers infirmary.

Following the responsible verdict, Weinstein was transported from the courthouse in an ambulance.

“He can have medical care. We made a request,” attorney Donna Rotunno Fox Information’ Martha MacCallum on “The Story.” “We’ve already heard tonight that’s being honored. He was being moved to an infirmary of Rikers, however now we simply heard earlier than approaching that he was experiencing some high blood pressure and a few heart palpitations.”

Weinstein was discovered responsible of a prison intercourse act for assaulting manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi at his condominium in 2006 and third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress in a New York Metropolis resort room in 2013.

He was acquitted on probably the most severe expenses, two counts of predatory sexual assault, making him eligible for bail whereas he awaits attraction.

Weinstein’s legal professionals mentioned they’ll attraction.

“Harvey is unbelievably sturdy. He took it like a person,” Rotunno mentioned. “He is aware of that we’ll proceed to combat for him, and we all know that this isn’t over.”

WHAT IS RIKERS ISLAND?

One other of his legal professionals, Arthur Aidala, quoted Weinstein as telling as his authorized workforce: “I’m harmless. I’m harmless. I’m harmless. How may this occur in America?”

The jury of seven males and 5 ladies took 5 days to discover Weinstein responsible.

Sentencing was set for March 11. The costs would carry up to 29 years in jail.

Fox Information’ Martha MacCallum and The Related Press contributed to this report.