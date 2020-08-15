Harvey Weinstein Extradition Hearing Delayed to December

A listening to on whether or not to extradite Harvey Weinstein to face intercourse crimes fees in Los Angeles has been postponed due to issues concerning the pandemic.

Weinstein was set to seem on Friday by way of Skype for a listening to earlier than Choose Kenneth Case in Buffalo. The listening to was continued to 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, in accordance to a spokesperson for the Erie County District Legal professional’s workplace.

Erie County District Legal professional John Flynn instructed reporters that the listening to was postponed pursuant to an settlement between Weinstein’s attorneys and the Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s workplace.

“Our workplace has agreed with the protection to delay the extradition 120 days due to pandemic issues,” mentioned Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles workplace.

Los Angeles prosecutors need to strive Weinstein on 5 fees, together with rape and sexual battery, related to three alleged victims.

Weinstein’s attorneys have argued that the request is untimely, as a result of the Los Angeles courtroom system seems to be unable to deal with the trial any time quickly. The pandemic has slowed the extradition course of, and has interrupted trials and different proceedings within the Los Angeles courts.

Considered one of Weinstein’s attorneys, Norman Effman, additionally instructed Selection that Weinstein’s well being might be put in danger if he’s compelled to spend an prolonged period of time in Los Angeles County jail. As soon as extradited, the District Legal professional’s Workplace would have 120 days to carry Weinstein to trial, Effman mentioned.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence on the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security jail exterior of Buffalo. He was convicted at his New York trial in February on third-degree rape and committing a “felony sexual act.”

Weinstein can be accused in Los Angeles of raping and sexually assaulting two girls inside a 48-hour interval in February 2013. He additionally faces a depend of sexual battery for an incident at a resort in Could 2010.

If convicted on the Los Angeles fees, he may face a further 29 years in jail.