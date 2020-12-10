Harvey Weinstein Extradition Hearing to Be Postponed to April

A listening to on whether or not to carry Harvey Weinstein to Los Angeles to face intercourse crimes prices is anticipated to be postponed to April.

Weinstein is at the moment scheduled to seem earlier than a choose in Buffalo, N.Y., on Friday. He’s being held on the Wende Correctional Facility in close by Alden, N.Y., after being sentenced in March to 23 years for rape and sexual assault.

The listening to was initially set to happen in August, however was postponed by 4 months due to the pandemic. The listening to is now anticipated to be pushed again one other 4 months, to April 9, in accordance to the Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s workplace.

Weinstein faces 11 counts of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles involving 5 alleged victims. If convicted on all prices, he may face 140 years in jail.

Weinstein’s civil attorneys have mentioned that he’s in in poor health well being, and is affected by coronary artery illness, diabetes, sleep apnea, hypertension, sciatica, power decrease again ache, power leg ache, arthritis and degraded imaginative and prescient.

They’ve sought to postpone his civil deposition on well being grounds, and out of concern that he could possibly be pressured to select between pleading the Fifth Modification and incriminating himself within the Los Angeles case.

The attorneys representing three plaintiffs — Louisette Geiss, Sarah Ann Masse, and Melissa Thompson — have objected to a delay, saying it isn’t clear when he might be extradited.

“Whether or not and when that can happen, particularly in mild of COVID-19, is unclear and mustn’t maintain up this case,” the attorneys wrote in a current submitting. “That it’ll occur within the close to future appears much more unlikely mild of Weinstein’s numerous medical issues. As such, any deposition of Weinstein ought to happen now, whereas he’s in New York.”

The Los Angeles Superior Courtroom system resumed prison trials in August, however there stays a major backlog. In November, as COVID instances started to spike, the court docket system issued new restrictions on entry into courthouses.

As soon as he’s extradited, Weinstein could be held on the county jail and would have to go on trial inside 120 days. After the trial, he could be returned to New York to full his sentence there.

Weinstein can be anticipated to attraction his New York conviction.