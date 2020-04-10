General News

Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault charge in Los Angeles

April 10, 2020
Prosecutors accuse film producer, serving 23-year sentence in New York, of sexual battery through restraint in 2010 incident

Los Angeles prosecutors have filed a model new sexual assault payment in opposition to Harvey Weinstein, the film producer serving a 23-year jail sentence in New York for rape.

The LA district authorized skilled’s administrative center, which filed its genuine case in January, launched Friday that Weinstein was as soon as going via a model new authorized payment of sexual battery through restraint, stemming from an incident at a Beverly Hills lodge on 11 Might 2010.

