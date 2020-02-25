General News

Harvey Weinstein facing prison time after conviction

February 25, 2020
Harvey Weinstein was convicted by a New York jury of rape and legal sexual act for assaults on two girls. Although he was acquitted of probably the most severe costs, “predatory sexual assault,” Weinstein, who’s 67, may nonetheless face a long time in prison. Weinstein was as soon as one in every of Hollywood’s strongest males, who may make or break careers. His conviction at this time represents a milestone within the #MeToo motion. Jericka Duncan reviews.




