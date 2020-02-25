Harvey Weinstein guilty: Celebrities react to sex assault verdict

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein was discovered responsible on two counts of sexual assault Monday in his much-publicized trial.
The 67-year-old was discovered responsible of a legal sex act for assaulting manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi at his condominium in 2006, and third-degree rape of a lady in 2013. The jury discovered him not responsible on probably the most critical cost, predatory sexual assault, that would have resulted in a life sentence.
READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein responsible on 2 counts of sexual assault: Jury delivers verdict in courtroom case
Manhattan District Lawyer Cy Vance praised the ladies who got here ahead and “modified the course of historical past” by sharing their allegations that led to the conviction of Weinstein and sparked a resurgence of the #MeToo motion denouncing sexual harassment.
0:37‘Harvey Weinstein has lastly been held accountable for crimes he dedicated’: New York DA
Vance recommended the ladies who testified towards the producer at his New York Metropolis trial that “pulled our legal justice system into the 21st century by declaring rape is rape and sexual assault is sexual assault it doesn’t matter what.”
Celebrities and Weinstein accusers additionally shared their reactions to the information on social media, with many celebrating the verdict.
Actor Ashley Judd, who alleged Weinstein sexually harassed her, tweeted that the ladies who testified towards him walked via “traumatic hell” and “did a public service to women and girls all over the place.”
Rose McGowan, who additionally alleged Weinstein raped her, mentioned right this moment is a step ahead “in our collective therapeutic.”
Local weather activist and writer Naomi Klein mentioned the ladies who “risked their security and nicely being” to discuss Weinstein are “heroes.”
Different stars, together with Padma Lakshmi and Judd Apatow, tweeted that Weinstein deserves to be behind bars and held accountable for his actions.
Journalist Ronan Farrow, who was one of many first reporters to break the Weinstein allegations, mentioned the ladies who got here ahead with their tales did so at “nice private price and danger.”
“Please maintain these ladies in your ideas right this moment,” he wrote.
1:15Weinstein to face additional fees in L.A. following responsible verdict in New York
As Weinstein awaits sentencing on March 11, individuals additionally shared their views on what ought to occur to the Hollywood producer.
In accordance to CNBC, Weinstein might face between 5 and 25 years in jail for the first-degree sex act assault conviction, and between probation and 4 years in jail for the third-degree rape conviction. Cumulatively, he might face a most sentence of almost 30 years behind bars.
READ MORE: Why sex assault survivors could keep in contact with their perpetrator
ABC Information reported that Weinstein was ordered immediately into custody with out the choice of a bail bundle.
High Chef host Lakshmi tweeted that Weinstein “doesn’t deserve bail.” Actor Elizabeth Banks mentioned that the verdict is an indication that “some justice has been executed.”
Feminist writer Jessica Valenti celebrated Weinstein’s responsible verdict, tweeting that journalists will lastly find a way to “drop the ‘alleged’ earlier than ‘rapist Harvey Weinstien.’”
Actor Ellen Barkin additionally highlighted the cost, writing that Weinstein will “stay a convicted rapist til the day he dies.”
— With recordsdata from the Related Press
© 2020 International Information, a division of Corus Leisure Inc.
Add Comment