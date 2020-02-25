Harvey Weinstein guilty: Celebrities react to sex assault verdict

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein was discovered responsible on two counts of sexual assault Monday in his much-publicized trial.

The 67-year-old was discovered responsible of a legal sex act for assaulting manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi at his condominium in 2006, and third-degree rape of a lady in 2013. The jury discovered him not responsible on probably the most critical cost, predatory sexual assault, that would have resulted in a life sentence.

Manhattan District Lawyer Cy Vance praised the ladies who got here ahead and “modified the course of historical past” by sharing their allegations that led to the conviction of Weinstein and sparked a resurgence of the #MeToo motion denouncing sexual harassment.











Vance recommended the ladies who testified towards the producer at his New York Metropolis trial that “pulled our legal justice system into the 21st century by declaring rape is rape and sexual assault is sexual assault it doesn’t matter what.”

Celebrities and Weinstein accusers additionally shared their reactions to the information on social media, with many celebrating the verdict.

Actor Ashley Judd, who alleged Weinstein sexually harassed her, tweeted that the ladies who testified towards him walked via “traumatic hell” and “did a public service to women and girls all over the place.”

Rose McGowan, who additionally alleged Weinstein raped her, mentioned right this moment is a step ahead “in our collective therapeutic.”

Local weather activist and writer Naomi Klein mentioned the ladies who “risked their security and nicely being” to discuss Weinstein are “heroes.”

Immediately is a strong day & an enormous step ahead in our collective therapeutic — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 24, 2020

For the ladies who testified on this case, and walked via traumatic hell, you probably did a public service to women and girls all over the place, thanks.#ConvictWeinstein #Responsible — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

I’m so grateful to all the ladies who risked their security and nicely being to inform the reality about Harvey Weinstein, his enablers and protectors. They’re heroes. So are the individuals who tirelessly reported this story. I feared for the worst and am so glad to be unsuitable. — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) February 24, 2020

Different stars, together with Padma Lakshmi and Judd Apatow, tweeted that Weinstein deserves to be behind bars and held accountable for his actions.

Journalist Ronan Farrow, who was one of many first reporters to break the Weinstein allegations, mentioned the ladies who got here ahead with their tales did so at “nice private price and danger.”

“Please maintain these ladies in your ideas right this moment,” he wrote.

Weinstein terrorized and attacked ladies for many years. Now he’ll sit in a jail cell the place he belongs. Sending a lot love, help and most of all gratitude to Annabella Sciorra and all the ladies who got here ahead. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 24, 2020

Don’t forget- Harvey Weinstein faces 4 extra fees in Los Angeles. That is only the start of holding him accountable. https://t.co/BY3nNxmwNt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 24, 2020

Immediately’s end result in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial is the results of the choices of a number of ladies to come ahead to journalists and to prosecutors at nice private price and danger. Please maintain these ladies in your ideas right this moment. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 24, 2020

Miriam Haley&

Jessica Mann&

Annabella Sciorra&

Daybreak Dunning&

Tarale Wulff&

Lauren Younger. These are the ladies that testified towards Harvey Weinstein. And that is his full checklist of accusers https://t.co/vkQpHThRgJ Don’t neglect their names. — Samhita Mukhopadhyay (@TheSamhita) February 24, 2020

Harvey Weinstein and Invoice Cosby are in jail for assaulting and raping ladies. It took years. A number of ladies spoke out. They had been typically ignored and hushed and silenced. Nevertheless it lastly occurred. I hope the victims discover some peace and vindication and justice. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 24, 2020

As Weinstein awaits sentencing on March 11, individuals additionally shared their views on what ought to occur to the Hollywood producer.

In accordance to CNBC, Weinstein might face between 5 and 25 years in jail for the first-degree sex act assault conviction, and between probation and 4 years in jail for the third-degree rape conviction. Cumulatively, he might face a most sentence of almost 30 years behind bars.

ABC Information reported that Weinstein was ordered immediately into custody with out the choice of a bail bundle.

High Chef host Lakshmi tweeted that Weinstein “doesn’t deserve bail.” Actor Elizabeth Banks mentioned that the verdict is an indication that “some justice has been executed.”

Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist. If there’s a person who doesn’t deserve bail, it’s him. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 24, 2020

I’m heartened for his victims and for all those that mentioned #metoo and #TimesUp that some justice has been executed. https://t.co/5PYPfhRPjq — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 24, 2020

Feminist writer Jessica Valenti celebrated Weinstein’s responsible verdict, tweeting that journalists will lastly find a way to “drop the ‘alleged’ earlier than ‘rapist Harvey Weinstien.’”

Actor Ellen Barkin additionally highlighted the cost, writing that Weinstein will “stay a convicted rapist til the day he dies.”

That cheering you hear is the sound of feminine journalists lastly having the ability to drop the “alleged” earlier than “rapist Harvey Weinstein” of their columns. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 24, 2020

Harvey Weinstein is a convicted rapist. Irrespective of how laborious the protection may strive, he’ll stay a convicted rapist til the day he dies. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 24, 2020

