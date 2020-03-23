Harvey Weinstein in Prison Isolation With Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein has examined optimistic for COVID-19, and is at present in an isolation unit in a New York state jail, Selection has confirmed.

Weinstein’s workforce wouldn’t affirm or deny his well being standing, citing privateness issues, however Selection has confirmed the optimistic check outcomes via an nameless New York state jail official.

“The jail is nicely conscious of the state of affairs. They’re doing every little thing they will to ensure he’s protected and being taken care of,” Weinstein’s spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, tells Selection.

Seven jail workers who had been in direct contact with Weinstein had been additionally put into quarantine to keep away from spreading the virus, sources inform Selection.

Weinstein is being housed on the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security jail exterior Buffalo, N.Y., after being discovered responsible on two fees of a legal intercourse act and rape in the third diploma.

Weinstein was reported to have examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Sunday night when a neighborhood newspaper mentioned the previous film mogul had the coronavirus. On the time of the newspaper report, Selection spoke to sources in the New York state jail system, who alluded to Weinstein contracting the virus, although the check outcomes weren’t formally confirmed because of the inmate privateness coverage.

“We’re fairly assured that he’s most likely examined optimistic, however we haven’t gotten affirmation,” the jail official beforehand advised Selection. “From what we perceive, he did obtain a check not too long ago. We’re basing it off of stable info that he has contracted the virus.”

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Affiliation union has requested state corrections officers to droop all non-essential inmate transfers from one state facility to a different to keep away from the unfold of the coronavirus. As for Weinstein, the jail supply says, “The state did not observe our directions to not transport inmates from facility to facility.”

Weinstein had been transferred from Rikers Island in New York Metropolis to Wende Correctional Facility close to Buffalo final week. Weinstein additionally hung out at Bellevue Hospital over the previous two weeks the place he was being monitored for chest pains, instantly following his 23-year sentencing. Previous to his sentencing, however after he was discovered responsible by a jury, Weinstein was at Bellevue the place he underwent a coronary heart process to take away a blockage.

New York Metropolis hospitals, like Bellevue, have been experiencing a unsustainable surge in sufferers, as Manhattan is the epicenter of the pandemic. On Monday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo mentioned practically 21,000 circumstances have been confirmed in New York state with 12,000 of these circumstances in New York Metropolis.

In California and different states, low-level offenders are being launched from jail, in addition to aged and sickly inmates, in an effort to cease the unfold of the coronavirus all through the jail system. Weinstein, who has been convicted on each rape and a legal intercourse act, clearly will not be a low-level offender.

Weinstein turned 68-years-old final week in jail, so given his age and poor well being circumstances, he’s a high-risk particular person with the coronavirus. He’s at present serving a 23-year time period in New York, and is going through fees in Los Angeles as nicely. The Los Angeles District Lawyer’s workplace started the extradition course of late final week, signaling plans to maneuver ahead with the L.A. trial.

Weinstein’s workforce (his spokesman, Engelmayer; his lawyer, Arthur Aidala; and his jail marketing consultant, Craig Rothfeld) supplied a press release to Selection on Monday afternoon, concerning his well being standing. Learn the assertion in full:

We respect your endurance throughout this time, as we all know there was a lot concern and curiosity for Mr. Weinstein’s well being.

As of Monday afternoon, we’ve got talked with the NYSDOCCS concerning Mr. Weinstein’s well being situation. We’re extremely appreciative of the response and time given to the Authorized Protection Group from each the NYSDOCCS Central Workplace and Wende Correctional Facility the place we’ve got held a number of conversations with senior degree DOCCS officers.

They’ve been extraordinarily responsive and caring in regards to the state of affairs, and we wish to level out that at no time did the NYSDOCCS make any assertion or difficulty a remark concerning Mr. Weinstein’s present well being situation, for which we’re extremely grateful. Any statements which have been made weren’t made or approved by the Division of Corrections and might be thought-about a violation of HIPAA rules.

At the moment, we are going to neither affirm nor deny whether or not Mr. Weinstein has examined optimistic for the COVID-19 virus. Whereas his workforce is now absolutely conscious of his present medical situation, since Mr. Weinstein executed the correct Dept. of Corrections Healthcare Data Launch Type, we’re going to proceed defending his privateness and preserve his privateness. As such, we won’t focus on this matter any additional.

(Gene Maddaus contributed to this report.)