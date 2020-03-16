Harvey Weinstein Is Moving Back to Rikers Island

Harvey Weinstein is heading again to Rikers Island, after docs concluded he was wholesome sufficient to go away Bellevue Hospital, his spokesman stated.

Weinstein might be held at North Infirmary Command, the medical ward at Rikers the place he had been held for a number of days prior to his sentencing final week.

Justice James Burke sentenced him on Wednesday to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.

Simply hours later, Weinstein was introduced again to Bellevue after a really quick keep at Rikers, the place the hospital workers was involved about his well being.

The week prior to his sentencing, Weinstein underwent an angioplasty, after complaining about chest pains and spiked blood stress. Regardless of studies that surfaced final week, Weinstein didn’t undergo a minor coronary heart assault, in accordance to his spokesman.

“It’s recognized that he has a weak coronary heart,” Weinstein’s spokesman Juda Engelmayer tells Selection. “So, proper after the sentencing, when he went again to Rikers, he was faint and speaking humorous, and the workers at Rikers felt it was finest to ship him again to be certain nothing occurred to him. He has coronary heart points and critical well being points they usually wished to be certain he was okay.”

Weinstein was introduced again to Bellevue only a few days earlier than coronavirus considerations started to sweep New York Metropolis. However Weinstein’s hospital keep was not linked to considerations in regards to the virus. “That wasn’t the unique difficulty — the unique difficulty was a coronary heart difficulty,” Engelmayer says. “With what has been occurring with coronavirus, there’s being extra concern being taken, however that was not the difficulty.”

Weinstein nonetheless faces 4 counts of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles.

When requested if coronavirus precautions throughout the nation, particularly in large cities like New York and Los Angeles, may delay the extradition course of from the Los Angeles District Lawyer’s workplace, Engelmayer says it’s unlikely.

“I don’t suppose coronavirus goes to delay it — simply the authorized and judicial course of will delay it a bit of bit, however not an excessive amount of,” he says, including, “Allegedly, they’ve already began the method. I haven’t heard it formally, however I believe there’s a little little bit of course of in place. He has to first be sentenced to a correctional facility and discover a everlasting residence.”

His rep tells Selection he might be despatched to his everlasting jail residence base “shortly,” and they’re “assessing him, by way of medical care,” in order that he will be stationed in a jail with correct medical services.

Whereas the precise jail remains to be being sorted out, the Downstate Correctional Facility, a maximum-security jail within the city of Fishkill within the Hudson Valley area of New York, is a powerful chance.

The information of a 23-year sentence — primarily a life sentence for Weinstein who turns 68 this week — is beginning to set in for Weinstein, who after his responsible verdict, was centered on his future and the appeals course of.

“I believe that he’s managing the most effective he can,” Engelmayer says. “I suppose this has dawned on him. It’s very laborious on him. It’s a brand new actuality and it’s beginning to set in.”