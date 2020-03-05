Harvey Weinstein Likely Staying at Bellevue Hospital, Not Jail, Until Sentencing (EXCLUSIVE)

After being taken into custody final week when he was discovered responsible on two fees, together with rape, Harvey Weinstein complained of chest pains and was diverted to the hospital, as a substitute of jail, on his method out of the New York Metropolis legal courthouse.

Together with his sentencing precisely one week away, it seems Weinstein will stay within the hospital till he has to return to the courthouse on March 11, Selection has discovered.

A spokesperson for Weinstein confirmed to Selection that the previous energy producer continues to be beneath care at Bellevue Hospital, and says he’s “seemingly there till sentencing on March 11.”

Final week, the primary photographs of Weinstein post-conviction surfaced, exhibiting him lounging within the frequent space at the Bellevue jail ward, watching tv in an undershirt. The photographs prompted social media customers to marvel if Weinstein is getting particular remedy with many individuals, together with his accusers, questioning the pictures on Twitter.

Weinstein’s crew says their shopper will not be getting preferential remedy, and that the docs with the Division of Corrections have made the choice he must be beneath medical care at Bellevue, reasonably than being transported to Rikers Island.

“The treating docs suppose that’s the place he must be — it’s that straightforward,” one in all Weinstein’s attorneys, Arthur Aidala, advised Selection over the telephone on Wednesday.

“It’s no secret he was beneath a number of docs’ care over the course of the final couple of months,” Aidala says. “The docs at Bellevue, up till immediately, at least, have decided that he’s not able to go to a non-medical facility. It’s completely as much as the medical crew to make that dedication. Clearly, no one desires something to occur to Mr. Weinstein due to his well being.”

Weinstein was admitted to the jail ward at Bellevue on Feb. 24, after complaining about chest pains. Final week, his lawyer stated his blood stress spiked, as nicely. Weinstein additionally suffers from diabetes, takes quite a few types of prescription remedy, and underwent unsuccessful again surgical procedure and wishes assistance from walker, in accordance with his lead trial lawyer, Donna Rotunno, who pleaded to the decide to suggest him to the hospital when he was instantly remanded after the decision.

Aidala says he doesn’t know the precise medical situation for which Weinstein is beneath care at Bellevue, however jokes that if he did, he wouldn’t have the ability to share due to HIPAA violations. “I do know he’s there and I do know he’s getting handled,” his lawyer says. “I don’t know what it’s.”

“The Division of Corrections does what they suppose is in the very best curiosity of everybody’s security they usually don’t need to reply to anybody — they don’t reply to the decide, to the D.A.’s workplace or to the protection. I don’t know what they’re doing. They’re making their very own determinations,” Aidala provides. “I extremely doubt I’m even going to know when he will get moved [to Rikers]. He’ll be moved, after which I’ll get a name from my shopper letting me know he’s been moved.”

The Division of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday to Selection that Weinstein is “presently within the custody of the New York Metropolis Division of Correction and well being care is offered as applicable,” by means of an announcement.

With out commenting particularly on Weinstein’s case, a spokesperson for the Division of Corrections added that the division can tackle detainee security and safety by means of protecting custody, further supervision, and separate or substitute jurisdiction housing. The spokesperson stated that regardless of heightened safety, individuals in custody obtain their mandated providers.

Weinstein faces as much as 29 years in jail when he’s sentenced subsequent Wednesday, and can be going through separate fees in Los Angeles that carry a most sentence of 28 years.

When requested about Weinstein’s frame of mind together with his sentencing arising, Aidala says, “He’s okay. He’s in good condition. He’s dealing with issues in addition to may be anticipated.”