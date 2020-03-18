Harvey Weinstein Moved to New York State Prison

Harvey Weinstein is being transferred to New York State jail, following a two-day keep at Rikers Island.

Weinstein is headed to the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, N.Y., about 60 miles north of New York Metropolis, in accordance to his spokesman.

Weinstein had been back-and-forth between the jail ward at Bellevue Hospital and Rikers’ medical unit since being discovered responsible of rape and sexual assault on Feb. 24. He was sentenced on March 11 to 23 years in jail.

His crew has requested for him to be housed at Fishkill as a result of it has a medical facility. Weinstein has suffered from coronary heart issues and different illnesses whereas in custody, and had a process to take away a blockage.

It’s not clear if he’ll stay at Fishkill or be transferred to one other jail throughout the subsequent few weeks.

The state jail system has suspended inmate visitation, aside from “non contact” lawyer visits, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Inmates are being given one free telephone name per week and two free emails to make up for the elimination of visits.

Weinstein additionally faces 4 prices of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles. Final week, the Los Angeles District Legal professional’s workplace mentioned that it has begun the method of extraditing him to face these prices.

Step one can be to file a detainer with the jail facility the place Weinstein is held. Los Angeles prosecutors would then have to get a courtroom to approve a request for extradition.

Nonetheless, the Los Angeles courtroom system has been shut down for all however probably the most important capabilities for the subsequent month due to the coronavirus emergency.