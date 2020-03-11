Harvey Weinstein Said Jennifer Aniston ‘Should Be Killed,’ Unsealed Court Documents Reveal

Harvey Weinstein lashed out at Jennifer Aniston when a reporter reached out to him with an inquiry for a narrative in 2017, newly unsealed courtroom paperwork reveal.

“Jen Aniston needs to be killed,” Weinstein wrote in an electronic mail on Oct. 31, 2017, in response to a reporter searching for remark about an unfaithful allegation that Weinstein had groped Aniston.

The e-mail was reviewed by Selection on Tuesday afternoon on the New York Metropolis legal courthouse, the place roughly 1,000 pages of paperwork have been unsealed, forward of Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday.

In October 2017, the Nationwide Enquirer reached out for remark from Weinstein’s then-rep Sallie Hofmeister, a disaster administration professional he had employed shortly after the experiences of sexual harassment and assault broke within the New York Occasions and New Yorker in October 2017.

The reporter wrote, “The Nationwide Enquirer intends to publish a narrative reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.”

The allegations should not true, in accordance with Aniston’s rep.

“The Nationwide Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey,” Aniston rep Stephen Huvane advised Selection through electronic mail on Tuesday afternoon.

The Aniston electronic mail is simply a part of a 1,000-page trove of paperwork unsealed in Weinstein’s legal case this week. The paperwork additionally reveal a lot of Weinstein’s determined pleas for assist following the bombshell experiences that started his downfall and sparked the #MeToo motion. The paperwork embrace emails upon emails, showcasing Weinstein’s A-list rolodex, together with messages Weinstein despatched to energy brokers at CAA and WME, community executives from NBCUniversal, and billionaire leaders and politicians, together with Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.