Harvey Weinstein Sent Desperate Emails to Mike Bloomberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos

Newly unsealed courtroom paperwork put Harvey Weinstein’s Rolodex on full show.

The fallen film mogul — who’s now a convicted rapist dealing with up to 29 years in jail and might be sentenced Wednesday — as soon as tried to save his profession by emailing his well-known friends, together with billionaires, highly effective brokers and Hollywood titans.

In emails, reviewed by Selection on Tuesday afternoon on the New York Metropolis prison courthouse, the place roughly 1,000 pages of paperwork have been unsealed, Weinstein wrote to the likes of Michael Bloomberg, Quentin Tarantino, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Apple’s Tim Cook dinner and Eddy Cue.

The paperwork made accessible by the courtroom didn’t embody any responses from these folks to Weinstein.

The New York Occasions broke its bombshell story, which revealed many years of allegations of sexual harassment in opposition to Weinstein, on Oct. 5, 2017. Simply days later, on Oct. 8, Weinstein despatched out a flurry of emails to his highly effective contacts, pleading for assist to revive his profession, and urging folks to shortly ship him letters of assist. That very same day, Weinstein was compelled out of his personal firm.

Writing to the heads of Apple, Cook dinner and Cue, Weinstein stated, “I don’t want you to make any public statements — only a personal one to my gmail tackle, saying that you just assist me getting remedy and the assistance I want earlier than the board fires me. I’m in a tricky spot. Most of the allegations are false, however I want your assist with this personal letter of assist. I’m going to get effectively, and if I go the therapist take a look at, then we will discuss reinstatement et cetera. However for now, I’m going to take a depart of absence and get wholesome. In the event that they fireplace me now, it’ll destroy me personally and trigger an enormous authorized battle, primarily based on my rights with the corporate. But when I’ve assist from somebody such as you getting me going into therapy and having the shot at a second likelihood (as a result of folks deserve a second likelihood), it could be very useful. I would wish one thing as we speak in the event you can — I so recognize it.”

Weinstein despatched an analogous model of that exact same letter to a bevy of A-listers and energy gamers, together with the heads of CAA, WME, NBCUniversal’s Ron Meyer and billionaire businessmen Ron Burkle, Masayoshi Son, Len Blavatnik and LVMH chief govt Bernard Arnault.

He begged Sarandos, writing, “I want your friendship now,” asking him to present Netflix’s assist by offering a personal letter to the Weinstein Firm’s board.

He advised Bezos: “There are lots of false allegations and over time, we’ll show it, however proper now, I’m the poster boy for unhealthy conduct.”

He wrote to Tarantino’s agent and to Daniella Choose, who’s now Tarantino’s spouse: “I want to converse to Quentin as we speak — is he accessible? I recognize you letting me know, thanks.”

He wrote, “I’m determined on your assist,” to one other high-powered expertise agent.

Weinstein’s emails have been amongst 1,000 pages of unsealed paperwork, which additionally revealed tense communication between his brother, Bob Weinstein, who wrote, “U deserve a lifetime achievement award for the sheer savagery and immorality and inhumanness, for the acts u have perpetrated. Oh I forgot. They have been all consensual. Then what are u in rehab for? Intercourse habit. Don’t assume so. You wouldn’t have harassment, assault and rape expenses u have now acquired, from 82 girls for energetic consensual intercourse. U have to be being handled for one thing. I suppose sexual predator comes to thoughts.”

Additionally among the many paperwork have been drafts of PR statements Weinstein had ready, however by no means launched, together with one the place he stated he was suicidal.