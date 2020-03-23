Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus in New York State Prison (Report)

Harvey Weinstein has examined optimistic for COVID-19, and has been put into isolation in New York state jail, in response to a report from an area newspaper.

The disgraced film mogul and convicted rapist is presently serving a 23-year time period on the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security jail outdoors Buffalo, N.Y., after being discovered responsible on two fees of a legal intercourse act and rape in the third diploma.

Weinstein is one in all two inmates at Wende Correctional Facility who’ve examined optimistic for coronavirus, in response to the Niagara Gazette, an area newspaper based mostly in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

When contacted by Selection, Weinstein’s spokesman mentioned he didn’t have info relating to Weinstein testing optimistic for COVID-10. Selection additionally spoke to an legal professional for Weinstein and his jail marketing consultant, who each additionally mentioned they might not verify the report.

When requested if Weinstein has examined optimistic for COVID-19, Weinstein’s jail marketing consultant replied: “Nobody on the authorized protection workforce has been informed this. Interval.” He added, “We can’t verify that, nor care to touch upon hypothesis.”

A further supply near Weinstein tells Selection he realized in regards to the information by studying the report, and had not realized of the knowledge himself, so he couldn’t verify whether or not Weinstein has coronavirus. The supply mentioned he believes Weinstein has been in isolation since he arrived to jail, however not due to coronavirus considerations. “Simply getting him oriented in the place he was,” the supply mentioned, including that Weinstein is located in a medical wing.

The New York State Division of Corrections and Neighborhood Supervision (DOCCS) confirmed to Selection that out of 43,000 inmates in custody statewide, solely two instances have been confirmed. Each of these instances are at Wende. DOCCS wouldn’t verify Weinstein’s situation, resulting from their privateness coverage.

The Niagara Gazette report cites “officers related to the state jail system,” as their sources who say Weinstein has examined optimistic for the virus, however spoke to the paper anonymously, since they weren’t licensed to talk on Weinstein’s situation.

The sources informed the newspaper it’s believed Weinstein had already contracted the virus by the point he entered the state jail system final Wednesday when he was transferred from Rikers Island in New York Metropolis. Previous to being transferred to Rikers, Weinstein was at Bellevue Hospital in New York Metropolis the place he was being monitored for a coronary heart situation and hypertension. Previous to his sentencing, Weinstein underwent an angioplasty at Bellevue.

The newspaper spoke to Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Affiliation, who wouldn’t touch upon Weinstein, resulting from inmate privateness guidelines.

Powers did observe that the union has requested state corrections officers to droop all non important inmate transfers from one state facility to a different to keep away from the unfold of coronavirus, through the international pandemic. “There isn’t any higher breeding floor for this virus than a closed atmosphere reminiscent of a correctional facility,” he informed the newspaper.

As a precaution through the coronavirus disaster, DOCCS suspended all guests to jail inmates final week.

Gene Maddaus and Mackenzie Nichols contributed to this report.