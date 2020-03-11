Harvey Weinstein’s 23-Year Prison Sentence Is Not The Maximum He Could Have Gotten

Whereas Harvey Weinstein was the topic of a large number of sexual misconduct allegations, a couple of of them really made it to court docket. Weinstein was tried in New York, a state which is thought for its harsh rulings with reference to sexual assault. He was in the end acquitted of quite a lot of prices, whereas being convicted for 2 completely different counts of assault. Every rape cost has the facility so as to add 25 years to the sentence, so Weinstein absolutely may have gotten much more time in jail. Though the New York Occasions’ report of 25 years for the previous producer is a hefty sum– particularly for a person of his age.