Harvey Weinstein’s Extradition to Los Angeles Has Been Delayed – Variety

Harvey Weinstein won’t be coming to Los Angeles anytime quickly.

The incarcerated producer is awaiting extradition to face 5 expenses of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s workplace mentioned on March 11 that it was starting the extradition course of. However as of Monday, it had but to file its extradition request with authorities in New York.

“It’s truthful to say that the virus has delayed the processing of the extradition paperwork,” mentioned Los Angeles D.A. spokesman Greg Risling.

Weinstein is housed at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security jail close to Buffalo, the place he has begun to serve his 23-year sentence for committing a “prison sexual act” and third-degree rape.

His attorneys have filed a discover of enchantment, however have but to file their full memorandum laying out all of the grounds for enchantment, mentioned Weinstein’s spokesman Juda Engelmayer.

Weinstein was sentenced on March 11 — simply earlier than the coronavirus prompted a large shutdown of many courtroom capabilities in Los Angeles and New York. Los Angeles authorities filed a detainer — a proper discover instructing New York jail authorities not to launch him — on March 13.

The L.A. prosecutors filed an amended criticism in opposition to Weinstein on April 10, charging him with an extra depend of sexual battery by restraint in reference to an incident at a Beverly Hills lodge in Could 2010. He additionally faces 4 expenses associated to two incidents at lodges in February 2013. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to an extra 29 years in jail.

In Los Angeles, about 400 of the county’s 580 courtrooms have been closed for the final two months. Trials have been suspended and postponed, as courts are dealing with solely important and time-sensitive capabilities.

Nonetheless, the county has introduced it can reopen the closed courtrooms on June 10 and that hearings will resume on June 22. The courtroom system has carried out social distancing measures, and requires courtroom staff and guests to put on masks.