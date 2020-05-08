Harvey Weinstein’s Legal Woes Drag On in the U.Okay. – Variety

Virtually two months after Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York State jail, the disgraced film mogul continues to be dealing with a bunch of authorized issues each at house and overseas.

In the U.Okay., a beforehand unknown sexual assault grievance was revealed on Wednesday, when an appeals choose issued a public ruling in an employment tribunal.

The ruling didn’t provide a lot element — solely that an unidentified feminine claimant had accused Weinstein of harassment and assault in December 2017. The claimant additionally accused former Weinstein Co. president David Glasser and several other Weinstein Co. board members — Bob Weinstein, Tim Sarnoff, Tarak Ben Ammar, Lance Maerov, and Richard Koenigsberg — of knowingly serving to Weinstein to commit the offenses.

Employment tribunals in the U.Okay. are sometimes saved confidential in the preliminary levels. On this case, the respondents have been ordered in July 2019 to show over paperwork to the claimant.

Sarnoff, a senior government at Technicolor, has denied the allegations in opposition to him. He additionally refused to show over the paperwork on the grounds that he’s an American, and British employment tribunals can solely compel manufacturing of paperwork inside Nice Britain. He filed an attraction of the choose’s ruling.

On Wednesday, the appeals choose upheld the ruling, and ordered Sarnoff to supply proof.

Negar Yazdani, managing companion at Black Lion Regulation, who’s representing the claimant, tells Variety that this week’s ruling “is an effective step ahead in making certain that these in senior positions who work with alleged abusers in company environments and knew, or should have recognized, about sexual misconduct of staff are held to account in English courts no matter the jurisdiction in which they’re based mostly.”

Yazdani says the case will now proceed to trial as regular, until Sarnoff applies for depart to attraction the choice in the Court docket of Enchantment.

Yazdani says such an attraction can be “a waste of time as this choice involved a preliminary technical subject, and would solely have the impact of additional delaying trial and consequently delivering justice to the sufferer.”

Elsewhere in the U.Okay., 11 allegations of sexual assault have been made in opposition to Weinstein. The Met Police has confirmed to Variety that the investigation, referred to as ‘Operation Kaguyak,’ continues to be ongoing. A separate civil go well with, representing six ladies, can be nonetheless dwell.

As well as, Weinstein is dealing with 5 prison prices in Los Angeles, together with rape and sexual assault. He’s presently serving his sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility, a most safety jail close to Buffalo.