Harvey Weinstein’s Lengthy Prison Term Could Help Him on Appeal

Justice James Burke has a status as a tricky sentencer, particularly when circumstances go to trial. He greater than earned that status on Wednesday, ordering Harvey Weinstein to serve 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein’s protection attorneys had been aghast, calling the sentence “obscene” and “cowardly.” Within the New York authorized neighborhood, many anticipated that he would get one thing within the mid-teens.

“It was an awfully prolonged sentence for somebody who had dedicated his first felony offense,” mentioned Paul Callan, a lawyer and authorized commentator for CNN. “I’m unsure how an appellate courtroom will react to this specific scenario. I can say that typically the tough sentence would possibly assist him to get a reversal.”

Paul DerOhannesian, a protection legal professional and former intercourse crimes prosecutor, agreed. In an interview earlier than the sentencing, he mentioned a harsh penalty would make it simpler for the protection to argue that all the trial was unfair.

“The better the sentence, the extra scrutiny the underlying conviction goes to obtain,” DerOhannesian mentioned.

In handing down the ruling, Burke mentioned he didn’t contemplate Weinstein to be a primary offender.

“Though it is a first conviction, this isn’t a primary offense,” Burke mentioned.

The D.A.’s workplace filed a memo on Friday laying out 36 uncharged allegations in opposition to Weinstein, together with sexual assault, harassment and office violence. Protection legal professional Damon Cheronis urged Burke to ignore these claims, which he known as “a laundry listing of previous allegations, lots of which haven’t been vetted by us or the courtroom.”

Burke mentioned that he was not relying on these uncharged claims, telling Cheronis that he noticed the allegations “via the identical prism.”

From the beginning of the trial, Weinstein’s protection crew made no secret that they believed Burke was biased in opposition to their consumer. On the second day of jury choice, the protection took the extraordinary step of asking Burke to recuse himself, arguing that he had made it clear that he believed Weinstein was responsible.

“He wasn’t handled pretty in any respect,” Cheronis instructed reporters after the listening to. “Not by the courtroom, not by the jury, not by a variety of you. That’s what occurred.”

The protection laid a radical file in anticipation of an enchantment, repeatedly asking for a mistrial when Burke dominated in opposition to them. Burke declined to excuse Juror #11, a novelist who has written about predatory older males. He rejected the protection’s request to name Nicholas DiGaudio, the lead detective who was faraway from the case. He allowed three ladies to testify to Weinstein’s “prior unhealthy acts.” He additionally would have allowed many extra ladies to testify in opposition to Weinstein had he elected to testify in his personal protection.

Donna Rotunno, Weinstein’s lead lawyer, mentioned Wednesday that he would seemingly file an enchantment in July.

Earlier than the sentencing, legal professional Michael Bachner predicted that the “over below” could be 15 years.

“I’m not shocked in any respect,” Bachner mentioned afterward. “However I believe it was monumentally extreme despite the fact that the conduct by Weinstein was horrible and egregious.”

Bachner mentioned that Weinstein must serve six-sevenths of the time period, that means he wouldn’t be eligible for parole till he’s practically 87 years previous.

The Los Angeles District Legal professional’s workplace mentioned Wednesday that it had begun the method of getting Weinstein extradited to California to face 4 extra prices of rape and sexual assault.