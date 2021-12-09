Haryana: Announcement of farmers leaders in Jind, now BJP-JJP leaders is not going to boycott

Jind (Haryana): farmers motion as of late (Kisan Andolan) Annulment has been introduced. Now the farmer leaders of Jind in Haryana have introduced that now they’re going to now not boycott the BJP-JJP leaders and the leaders of each the events can come to the villages and dangle public conferences. United Kisan Morcha main 40 agitating farmers’ organizations (Sanyukt Kisan Morcha) 3 arguable agricultural regulations (Farm Rules) It has determined to put off the greater than a year-long protest in opposition to the CPI(M) and has introduced that the farmers will go back house from protest websites bordering Delhi on December 11.Additionally Learn – Motion over, farmers will get started returning house from December 11; Vital assembly of SKM on fifteenth – Know the entire updates until now in 10 issues

Ladies farmer chief Sikkim Devi mentioned, "Farmers have received and when farmers come to Haryana from Delhi border, they're going to be given a grand welcome and shortly the toll can be vacated." He mentioned, "Now we will be able to now not boycott the leaders of BJP and JJP. Now they may be able to come to the village and do any rally or public assembly. Farmers is not going to protest now."

Farmer chief Azad Palwan says that the carrier of langar will proceed to run easily with out passing the closing trolley of farmers at the nationwide freeway in Uchana. He mentioned that the continuing dharna at Khatkar toll plaza would even be known as off on December 11.