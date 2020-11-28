Haryana Brutal Murder News: Mother cut her four innocent daughters to pieces, cocoon her own neck

Haryana Brutal Murder News: A shocking incident has come to light in Mewat district of Haryana. A mother cut her own four daughters to death and then also strangled herself. After killing the daughters, he has also cut his throat with the intention of committing suicide. The incident is from Pipprauli village of Mewat and the incident took place on Friday morning. There is a sensation in the village after the incident. Also Read – Nikita murder case: Kangana Ranaut’s fiery words – Love Jihad took one more life! Encounter Tauseef!

When the woman's husband woke up in the morning, he saw that there was blood everywhere in the room. He saw that all four of his daughters had died and at the same time, his wife was suffering with blood-soaked. Seeing all this, he started screaming in disgust. The neighbors came running after hearing the noise. Seeing the scene of the room, his senses also flew away. Neighbors only reported the matter to the police.

On receiving the news of the incident, SP Narendra Singh Bijarnian reached the spot with the team. After this, the accused woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment, her condition remains critical. The police has registered a murder case based on the statement of her husband Khurshid. Among the dying girls are 7-year-old Muskan, 4-year-old Misskina, 3-year-old Alshifa and four-month-old Arbina.

There is nothing clear about why the woman took this step. The police involved in the investigation of the case is also not ready to say anything. According to sources, the woman was mentally disturbed due to having four daughters. The woman gave birth to the fourth daughter four months ago. The woman’s mental state is known in such a way that she will be upset because of which such a big incident would have been done. A mother gave death to her own children.