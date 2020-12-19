Haryana Chief Minister said on the demonstration of farmers, in a day or two, a way can be found for dialogue

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday that the path for the next round of talks between farmers’ unions and the government, which is protesting against the new agricultural laws of the Center, is one or two Can leave during the day. Also Read – Most farmers thanked the Modi government, protesting one to two percent: Anurag Thakur

A Haryana government official said that the Chief Minister has met Tomar at his residence for the second time since the protest began. Earlier, Khattar met the Union Agriculture Minister on December 8. It has been 24 days for the farmers, demonstrating on various borders of Delhi. Also Read – Now this senior leader of BJP supported the farmer movement, said – Agriculture laws will be difficult

In a statement from the Haryana government, quoting Khattar, it said, “In a day or two, the path can be found for dialogue. If the leaders of farmer unions come forward leaving the answer to yes or no, then the government is ready for talks. ” Also Read – We are dying of cold, government should solve our problem, not the court: All India Kisan Sabha

The Chief Minister said that he talked to Tomar about the performance of farmers. He said, “There is an attempt to find a solution through dialogue.”

On the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal dispute, the Chief Minister urged the farmers of Punjab to take this issue seriously. He said that crops are ruined in Punjab due to excessive water and hence the issue needs to be resolved. A day before this, BJP leader and former Union Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh participated in a demonstration in support of farmers in Rohtak, Haryana.

The dharna was organized by the members of Sir Chhotu Ram Manch. Birendra Singh is the grandson of the famous Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram, who fought for the interests of farmers during the pre-independence era.

(input language)