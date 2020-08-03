Haryana CM announces Raksha Bandhan, 11 colleges to be opened in the state

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced the opening of 11 colleges on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, making Haryana the first state in the country to have a college within a radius of 15 km. He announced this during a function at the Government Postgraduate School in Panchkula. Also Read – Rakhi 2020: India gives a major blow to China with indigenous ashes, loss of 4000 crores to neighbor

The Chief Minister said that providing education is a great gift. He said that 97 colleges have been opened in the last five years, whereas in the last 48 years only 75 colleges were opened. He said that the National Education Policy (NEP) has recently set a target to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50 percent by 2030, which is currently 32 percent.

Khattar expressed confidence that the state government will achieve this target through the cooperation of NGOs. Khattar said that the country's first skill development university has been opened in Dudhola in Palwal district of the state and is named in honor of Lord Vishwakarma.

He said that initially 10 colleges were to be announced but at the request of Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda, 11 colleges will now be opened in the state, including Rajod, a village in Kalayat constituency.