Haryana CM mentioned – there is not any use of insistence on repeal of agricultural rules, most effective choose persons are protesting

Chandigarh: Haryana Leader Minister Manohar Lal Khattar mentioned that the agitating farmers' unions will have to now not stick with the insistence of repeal of the brand new central agriculture rules and making it a situation earlier than talks with the federal government won't assist. He claimed that most effective "a choose few" are opposing the rural rules and that "commonplace farmers are satisfied".

CM Khattar mentioned, 'The people who find themselves agitating aren't in reality farmers. Actual farmers haven't any objection to agricultural rules. They're satisfied.' The Leader Minister alleged that folks opposing the agriculture rules had been doing so for political causes. He mentioned, 'His Punjab staff is doing this as a result of elections are arising there. However there is not any election left in our state. There may be an schedule to defame the federal government by means of adopting political techniques and Congress may be supporting them on this.

Responding to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's enchantment to farmers to finish the agitation and invitation for talks, Khattar mentioned, "Farmers unions are simply adamant on their call for of repeal with out declaring the shortcomings within the rules." "In the event that they stick with just one level and make it a situation earlier than talks with the federal government, it is going to be of little need," he advised a press convention right here.

Relating to the incident of sexual harassment at Tikri border, he mentioned, ‘I feel farmer is an excessively sacred phrase. I, the federal government and the typical guy, everybody believes that the agitating other people think about and appreciate the farmers. However there’s a unhappy facet of this motion that some such incidents came about in it, which pressured other people to invite questions.