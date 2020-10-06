Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Corona positive, advice to be given to the testers

new Delhi: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has been found corona positive. He has given information about this by posting a video on his Twitter handle himself. He said that my health is fine. In the last few days, the people in my contact should get their tests done. Also Read – Viral: Corona will end with steam of cooker! Learn what is the new desi jugaad …

Deputy CM Chautala tweeted on his official Twitter, saying, “Information for all my colleagues – My Covid-19 report has come positive.” My health is fine It is requested that the people who come in contact with me in the last few days should take care of themselves and get a test if the doctor advises them. Also Read – Corona Virus: American agency confirms, Kovid-19 virus spreads through air also

Information for all colleagues –

My Covid-19 report came out positive. My health is fine It is urged that people who come in contact with me in the last few days should take care of themselves and get a test if the doctor advises them. pic.twitter.com/whuguUR3bp Also Read – Some relief in UP: Corona deaths decreased, recovery rate now 87.35% – Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) October 6, 2020

Explain that after the arrival of 61,267 new cases of Corona virus in the country, the total number of infected people increased to 66,85,082. According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Tuesday, the number of new cases was less than 65,000. At the same time, with the recovery of more than 56 lakh people, the rate of recovery of patients increased to 84.70 percent.

According to the data, 884 people have died in the last 24 hours, after which the number of dead has increased to 1,03,569. 56,62,490 people have become healthy in the country and 9,19,023 people are undergoing treatment, which is 13.75 percent of the total cases. Death rate from Kovid-19 has been recorded at 1.55 percent.

In India, Kovid-19 cases had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September, 50 lakh on 16 September and 60 lakh on 28 September. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested till October 5 and out of these 10,89,403 samples were tested on Monday.