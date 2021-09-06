Haryana: Formative years who went lacking all the way through tractor parade in Delhi returned house after seven and a part months

Jind: A 28-year-old adolescence from Haryana’s Kandela village had long past lacking all the way through a farmers’ tractor parade within the nationwide capital on January 26 this 12 months, however has reached his house after about seven and a part months. The team of workers of an NGO have taken him to his house right here.Additionally Learn – Farmers opposing agricultural regulations were given the strengthen of Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration, ‘Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra’

Sajan Lal, the cardinal of the Aashray Adhikar Abhiyan Sanstha, mentioned, "Bijendra discovered him bare beneath a flyover close to Delhi's Kashmere Gate in February. His ft had been swollen and there have been additionally many bruises on his frame.

Sajan Lal mentioned, "His psychological situation was once no longer proper. The group admitted him to the health facility for remedy. A couple of days in the past, he instructed about his members of the family, and then he was once despatched house on Saturday.

Lal instructed that even now his permission is occurring. Allow us to inform you that on June 11, a lot of villagers of Kandela village met Aditya Dahiya, the then Deputy Commissioner, to seek for Bijendra and demanded to track him. After this the police took the villagers together with them and went to Delhi to seek out Bijendra, however he was once no longer discovered.

At the instance of Republic Day this 12 months, farmers protesting towards 3 agricultural regulations took out a tractor parade in Delhi, through which violence erupted.