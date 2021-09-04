Haryana: Former CM Chautala handed in tenth, were given such a lot of numbers out of 100 in English

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Leader Minister Om Prakash Chautala has secured 88 out of 100 marks within the English paper within the Elegance X exam. The State Board of Faculty Training gave this data on Saturday. The board has declared the result of the supplementary exam.Additionally Learn – Omprakash Chautala launched from Tihar Prison, mentioned – I can proceed to struggle for the deficient

Omprakash Chautala had handed his elegance twelfth exam ultimate month, however the outcome used to be withheld as he didn't transparent the English paper for sophistication tenth (tenth board examination).

He had enrolled within the twelfth elegance of the board's open college ultimate yr, however the exam may just no longer be held because of the pandemic.